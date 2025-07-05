MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community
Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
VC
$0,00724
-1,22%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
SECOND
$0,0000296
-5,12%
TOKEN
$0,01509
-4,61%
NFT
$0,0000004494
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes
The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
XLM
$0,3911
+8,15%
TOKEN
$0,01509
-4,61%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally
After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
GAME
$9,8174
-13,48%
LAYER
$0,6491
-3,11%
ADA
$0,7051
-1,13%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 02:16
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025
LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
SEI
$0,3202
-3,37%
SHIB
$0,00001311
-2,30%
DOGE
$0,19564
-3,43%
HBAR
$0,19725
+1,09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated
PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
ETH
$2 933,18
-1,13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:30
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation
The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys
The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
NOT
$0,002078
-3,75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Trending News
More
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC