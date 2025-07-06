MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Former DigitalMint ransomware negotiator accused of conspiring with hackers to extort victims, investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice
PANews reported on July 6 that IT Home quoted Bloomberg as saying that a statement from DigitalMint said that the US Department of Justice is investigating a case involving its
U
$0.01251
-0.23%
JUSTICE
$0.0000674
-1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 15:04
Secret Service seizes $400M in crypto, cold wallet among world’s largest
Secret Service quietly amasses one of the world’s largest crypto cold wallets with $400 million seized, exposing scams through blockchain sleuthing and VPN missteps.
WALLET
$0.01624
+0.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 15:03
Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Edison, a 35-year-old engineer from Kerala, who was suspected of operating the
DARK
$0.003156
-8.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 14:03
Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?
Written by: Chen Ming, Securities China According to the latest news on July 6, Musk made a new statement after announcing the establishment of the "American Party". When asked whether
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 13:23
ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases
According to PANews on July 6, the on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that he is not currently accepting cases in the Sui ecosystem. ZachXBT had previously stated that he was not
NOT
$0.002078
-3.75%
SUI
$3.3804
-0.78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 13:12
A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and
HYPE
$46.78
+2.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 11:51
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At
BTC
$117,446.03
-0.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 10:58
Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd
PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
SONIC
$0.22875
+2.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 10:50
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
PANews reported on July 6 that Vitalik Buterin responded to a user's view on the collective carbon footprint. The user pointed out that "it is normal for industry professionals to
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 10:29
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.
SPOT
$0.00000000000000103
-45.50%
HYPE
$46.78
+2.20%
GO
$0.00216
+2.36%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 10:12
Trending News
More
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC