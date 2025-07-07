MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto companies, accusing them of helping circumvent sanctions
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Ukrainian Pravda on July 6, Ukrainian President Zelensky signed a decree to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities that assist
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:58
Russian Government Begins Compiling National Crypto Mining Equipment Register
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cryptonews, the Russian Ministry of Energy is compiling a national register of crypto mining equipment to combat illegal mining and increase tax
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:49
LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume
PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Solana's on-chain Meme coin launch platform LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number
MEME
$0.001767
-5.50%
TOKEN
$0.01517
-4.10%
LETSBONK
$0.13244
+39.46%
FUN
$0.016203
+13.71%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000109
-18.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:38
With the passage of the “Big and Beautiful Act”, will the United States start a “supply flood” of short-term Treasury bonds?
Written by: Wall Street News As the Trump administration's massive tax cuts and spending bill is officially implemented, the U.S. Treasury may start a "supply flood" of short-term Treasury bonds
ACT
$0.04204
-5.16%
U
$0.01252
-0.15%
TRUMP
$9.585
-5.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:30
Canadian woman loses about $1.3 million in Bitcoin to SIM card fraud, sues telecom company
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Bitcoin.com, Canadian woman Raelene Vandenbosch filed a lawsuit against Rogers Communications and Match Transact, accusing them of security vulnerabilities that led to
COM
$0.033182
-5.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:26
Jack Dorsey launches decentralized peer-to-peer chat application BitChat
PANews reported on July 7 that Block CEO Jack Dorsey announced the launch of a decentralized peer-to-peer chat application, BitChat. He wrote on the X platform: "I did a project
CHAT
$0.192
-4.71%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000554
+4.72%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000109
-18.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:21
The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were partially liquidated again, and this short selling has lost $16.89 million
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @qwatio once again encountered partial liquidation of its short positions in Bitcoin (40x leverage) and Ethereum
BTC
$117,459.94
-0.15%
ETH
$2,935
-1.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:50
Russian Ministry Starts Compiling National Registry of Crypto Mining Rigs
The Russian Energy Ministry has begun compiling a national registry of crypto mining rigs as it looks to crack down on illegal mining and boost tax revenues. The state-run newspaper RIA Novosti reported that the ministry is working on the plan with the Federal Tax Service and the Ministry of Digital Development. The registry, the ministry claims, will serve as a central database of all the equipment used for cryptocurrency mining in the nation. Crypto Mining Rigs: Russians Must Register Hardware Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Petr Konyushenko, told RIA Novosti that the ministry has sent its draft document to regions with high levels of crypto mining activity. A power station in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Lodo27 [CC BY-SA 3.0]) Konyushenko said the registry will let Moscow “precisely identify” who in the nation is “using electricity to mine cryptocurrencies.” This will allow regulators and tax officials to ensure miners are complying with mining-related laws. It will also help boost tax revenues, the ministry claimed. Konyushenko said: “This is a step toward legalizing the industry and reducing illegal energy consumption.” While legal crypto mining is on the rise in Russia, so too is the illegal sector. Scores of industrial crypto miners are known to be operating all across the country. Many use illegal connections to power grids. And others use subsidized power intended for residential households to power their data centers. The database will require all miners to submit rig serial numbers and device models. They will also have to submit details on other mining-related equipment. The Energy Ministry and the Industry Ministry first proposed creating a national crypto mining equipment registry back in February this year . A Russian crypto miner shows off his equipment. (Source: Chudesniy Kitai!/RuTube) Critics Unsure About Ministry Plans Government officials said a unified registry of “equipment without which cryptocurrency mining is impossible” was needed. The idea is not without its vociferous critics. These include the lawmaker Anton Gorelkin, one of the architects of Russia’s crypto mining laws. Gorelkin said it was “unclear how exactly this registry will help combat illegal mining.” He added that Moscow already has the “necessary tools to identify miners who use electricity illegally.” Legalize Black-market Rigs, Says Lawmaker The lawmaker also explained that Moscow needed to focus its efforts on helping miners legalize crypto mining equipment bought using sanctions-evading “shadow schemes.” Russia is regularly switching off mobile internet connections in large swaths of the country for security reasons https://t.co/Hv1uW7cWzn — Bloomberg (@business) July 3, 2025 This would help miners “legalize” mining rigs they buy on the black market and “quickly add them to the registry,” Gorelkin said. The media outlet RBC reported that officials (including customs officers) are considering issuing an “amnesty” for crypto miners who have “no other choice” than to buy rigs through underground channels in a bid to evade sanctions regimes. Earlier this month, police in Sayansk announced they had shut down an illegal crypto mining farm fitted with 240 mining rigs. Officers said the farm was using enough electricity to power 2,000 apartments. Also this month, police in St. Petersburg said they seized an undisclosed number of crypto mining rigs operating in a warehouse in an industrial zone near the iconic Mitrofanievsky Highway.
LOOKS
$0.01347
-7.12%
RBC
$0.011798
-7.31%
NOT
$0.002081
-3.87%
T
$0.0171
+1.36%
IDEA
$0.0000956
+1.81%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/07 07:30
FTX's claim for compensation is blocked again. Will it refuse to repay the $670 million it owes to Chinese users?
Author: Golem, Odaily Planet Daily On July 1, Sunil, the representative of FTX creditors, issued a statement updating the creditor compensation situation: On February 18, 2025, the compensation ratio for
PLANET
$0.0000007837
+0.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:30
Trump slams Musk's proposal to start a political party as 'ridiculous'
PANews reported on July 7 that US President Trump said on Sunday that Musk's move to create a new US political party was ridiculous and could add to the chaos.
MOVE
$0.1482
-2.88%
TRUMP
$9.585
-5.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:15
Trending News
More
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC