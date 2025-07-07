MEXC Exchange
Stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continue to rise, and nearly ten stocks including Shiji Information hit the daily limit
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cailianshe, stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continued to rise during the session, with Shiji Information and Xunxing shares hitting the daily limit.
PANews
2025/07/07 11:20
Babylon plans to launch the Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in Q3, and the mainnet in Q4
PANews reported on July 7 that Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon announced its 2025 roadmap, planning to launch a Bitcoin multi-staking testnet in the third quarter of this year. The first
PANews
2025/07/07 11:12
Crypto market sectors generally rose, with the Meme sector leading the rise by nearly 5%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector continued its upward trend. Affected by the recovery of the BONK ecosystem and the surge in
PANews
2025/07/07 10:54
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
PANews
2025/07/07 10:49
Trump: Tariff letter will be sent at 12 noon EST on Monday
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "I am pleased to announce that the tariff letters and/or agreements between the United
PANews
2025/07/07 10:25
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.6)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/6 Update: Bonk's daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and transaction volume
PANews
2025/07/07 10:16
Jihong Holdings: Jimiao Cloud has been connected to Lianlian Payment API interface, and stable currency collection and settlement depends on Lianlian Payment
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Gelonghui, Jihong Co., Ltd. (002803.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform that Jimiao Cloud has been connected to the Lianlian Payment API
PANews
2025/07/07 10:08
The U.S. House of Representatives is in recess this week, and the hearing on "discussing the crypto tax framework" will be rescheduled
PANews reported on July 7 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett issued an update to her previous report that " the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss the crypto
PANews
2025/07/07 10:02
Musk confirms that “the American party will embrace Bitcoin”
PANews reported on July 7 that in response to the question of "whether the American party will embrace Bitcoin", Musk responded on the X platform: "Fiat currency is hopeless, so
PANews
2025/07/07 09:21
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Aim to issue stablecoin licenses this year
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect in August. The Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau, Xu Zhengyu, said
PANews
2025/07/07 09:01
