2025-07-13 Sunday

Xu Zhengyu: The settlement and delivery cycle of Hong Kong tokenized green bonds has been shortened to T+1, and we hope it will be widely used

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the settlement and delivery cycle of tokenized green bonds issued by the Hong Kong government has
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 2,205 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet once again spent US$238.7 million to increase its holdings of 2,205 BTC, with an average purchase
Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Reform Task Promotion Meeting: Exploring Practical Paths for Stablecoins to Empower Foreign Trade Development

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Wuxi public account, Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Secretary Du Xiaogang presided over a special promotion meeting on the city's key reform
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 7, 2025 – “Fiat Is Hopeless”: Elon Musk Says ‘America Party’ Will Embrace Bitcoin

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 1.5%. Bitcoin is up 1.3% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,400. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 2.4% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

Important definitions in this article The definition of RWA in the official ARVA document is: RWA - in respect of any Virtual Asset, any type or combination of: (a) interest
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows of $219 million last week, marking eight consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$219 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time),
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $770 million last week, marking four consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$770 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time). The
Jihong Holdings: There is currently no plan to apply for a stablecoin license

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Jihong Co., Ltd. stated that it currently has no plans to apply for a stablecoin license.
Shenzhen: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 7 that the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force Office for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name
Trump says Musk ‘off the rails’ for forming political party to rival GOP

US President Donald Trump has blasted Elon Musk’s plan to start a new political party that could splinter the Republican vote in the 2026 midterm elections.
