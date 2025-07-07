2025-07-13 Sunday

Foreign media: OpenAI's stock compensation expenses soared to 119% of revenue last year

PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Information: OpenAI's stock compensation expenses soared to 119% of revenue last year. OpenAI has discussed that employees own about one-third of
PANews2025/07/07 21:05
DDC Enterprise purchased 230 more bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 368

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Business Wire , DDC Enterprise Limited ( NYSE: DDC ) announced the purchase of 230 additional bitcoins, increasing its total bitcoin holdings
PANews2025/07/07 21:00
Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback

Bitcoin remains stuck in a tight range between $100,000 and $110,000. A CME futures gap at $108K adds pressure for a retrace as traders watch for a breakout backed by volume. Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating between two major high time…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 20:56
Which crypto will explode in 2025?

As Bitcoin targets its all-time highs once again, altcoin enthusiasts have become hopeful once again in the hopes of the much-anticipated altseason. However, Statista claims there are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies in 2025, compared to previous years when this number was…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 20:48
UK Treasury Targets Crypto Tax Evaders with £300 Fines Starting January 2026

The UK Treasury has unveiled a comprehensive crackdown on crypto tax evasion, introducing £300 fines for individuals who refuse to share personal details with crypto service providers starting January 2026. According to a Daily Mail report, the new Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) will require holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies to share their tax reference numbers with crypto platforms or face penalties. Treasury officials project the initiative will close loopholes in crypto taxation and generate up to £315 million in additional revenue by April 2030. Source: PA Archive (The Standard) Exchequer Secretary James Murray emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate tax avoidance, stating that the rules will ensure “ tax dodgers have nowhere to hide ” and the government will be able to fund essential public services through improved compliance. Both crypto users and service providers will face financial penalties for non-compliance, creating a dual-layer enforcement mechanism that holds both parties accountable for every transaction. New Compliance Framework Puts Pressure on Platforms and Users Crypto service providers operating in the UK will bear significant responsibility under the new framework, as they are required to collect and verify customer tax information before facilitating any transactions. Platforms that fail to obtain accurate tax reference numbers or provide complete transaction records to HM Revenue and Customs will face their own financial penalties, which are currently not disclosed. The reporting requirements extend beyond simple trading activities to encompass staking rewards, DeFi yield farming, NFT transactions, and any other crypto-related income generation. Non-compliant individuals face penalties of £300 per instance, while service providers risk separate fines for failing to maintain accurate records or provide the required information to tax authorities. Source: Daily Mail ( From left to right; Treasury Parliamentary Secretary Emma Reynolds, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Spencer Livermore ) Murray also described the framework as part of a broader effort to ensure “everyone pays their fair share,” positioning the crackdown as essential for maintaining public funding for nurses, police, and other vital services. Service providers will need to adapt their onboarding processes and customer management systems to accommodate the new data collection requirements, potentially increasing operational costs that could be passed to users. Global Momentum Builds Around Crypto Tax Enforcement Britain’s move is part of a worldwide trend toward stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance, with multiple jurisdictions implementing similar reporting frameworks designed to capture previously hidden digital asset profits. The European Union’s DAC8 directive , which takes effect in 2026, will require crypto platforms across all member states to share customer transaction data with tax authorities, creating a continent-wide information exchange network. 🇪🇺 European Parliament Supports DAC8 Crypto Tax Rule by an Overwhelming Margin Lawmakers in the European Parliament have expressed support for the eighth iteration of the Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC8). #CryptoNews #EU https://t.co/pn02rJg4qM — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 14, 2023 Recent data from Denmark reveals the scale of the challenge facing tax authorities, with over 90% of crypto traders failing to report gains despite mandatory exchange reporting requirements implemented in 2019. Nordic countries appear particularly aggressive in their approach, with Norway estimating that roughly 88% of crypto traders omitted gains in 2023, while Denmark is now considering a 42% tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains . Thailand has taken the opposite approach, offering a five-year personal income tax exemption on crypto capital gains for transactions conducted through licensed platforms, seeking to attract international investment and establish itself as a digital asset hub. As it stands now, some jurisdictions are tightening enforcement, while others compete for crypto capital through favorable tax treatment. These approaches, however, create both opportunities and challenges for crypto investors, who may increasingly start to consider tax implications when choosing where to trade or establish residency.
CryptoNews2025/07/07 20:48
Tokenised Treasuries boom to $7.4b as crypto traders ditch stablecoins for yield

Tokenized Treasuries grew 80% in the past year, mostly driven by a flight from stablecoins.
Crypto.news2025/07/07 20:44
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRD Stock Offering

PANews reported on July 7 that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD ) announced that it has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell up to $ 4.2 billion of 10% Series
PANews2025/07/07 20:42
Semler Scientific purchased 187 Bitcoins, with a YTD return of 29%

PANews reported on July 7 that Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, purchased 187 bitcoins for $ 20 million. The company currently holds a total of 4,636 bitcoins. The year-to-date (
PANews2025/07/07 20:39
Last week, listed companies bought a net of $275 million in BTC, and DDC received $53 million in financing to purchase coins

PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, non-mining global listed companies increased their net holdings of Bitcoin by $275 million last week. Strategy suspended its purchases for
PANews2025/07/07 20:36
CoreWeave to Acquire Core Scientific in All-Stock Transaction with Total Equity Value of Approximately $9 Billion

PANews reported on July 7 that according to BusinessWire, AI super computing cloud service provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and leading data center infrastructure provider Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) have signed
PANews2025/07/07 20:33

