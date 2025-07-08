MEXC Exchange
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then
PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
BONK
$0.00002595
+13.81%
SOON
$0.1498
-3.10%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:39
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
MORE
$0.03115
-7.37%
ETH
$2,937.6
-1.05%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:28
Solana's on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
MORE
$0.03115
-7.37%
RWA
$0.00405
-7.17%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
BTC
$117,521.43
-0.08%
SPOT
$0.00000000000000103
-45.50%
MOVE
$0.1486
-2.81%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:14
'Evil' proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
LAND
$0.00155
+3.05%
TRUST
$0.0007251
+1.58%
VIA
$0.0214
-0.46%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:10
A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of
HYPE
$46.95
+2.66%
WALLET
$0.01625
+0.18%
USDC
$0.9996
+0.01%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:06
In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"
By Emil Sandstedt Compiled by: TechFlow It's been half a year since I first published a report on the company then known as MicroStrategy (now Strategy). In addition to the
NOW
$0.01977
+87.21%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:00
CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart's disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a
PENGU
$0.023612
+1.82%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:54
A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month
PANews reported on July 8 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, 5 hours ago, a whale/institutional address transferred the last 3,631 ETH. This means that they have transferred
ETH
$2,937.6
-1.05%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:38
Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, Nasdaq-listed real estate company Murano Global Investments (MRNO) announced the launch of a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The company has signed
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000109
-18.65%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:25
Trending News
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC