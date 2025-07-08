2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
Bonk
BONK$0.00002595+13.81%
SOON
SOON$0.1498-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:39
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning

Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
Moonveil
MORE$0.03115-7.37%
Ethereum
ETH$2,937.6-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:28
Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks

Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
Moonveil
MORE$0.03115-7.37%
Allo
RWA$0.00405-7.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million

A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
Bitcoin
BTC$117,521.43-0.08%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000000103-45.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1486-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:14
‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash

‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
Outlanders
LAND$0.00155+3.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007251+1.58%
Octavia
VIA$0.0214-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:10
A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE

A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.66%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01625+0.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:06
In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"​​

In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"​​

By Emil Sandstedt Compiled by: TechFlow It’s been half a year since I first published a report on the company then known as MicroStrategy (now Strategy). In addition to the
Nowchain
NOW$0.01977+87.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 09:00
CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC

CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.023612+1.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 08:54
A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month

A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month

PANews reported on July 8 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, 5 hours ago, a whale/institutional address transferred the last 3,631 ETH. This means that they have transferred
Ethereum
ETH$2,937.6-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 08:38
Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal

Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal

PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, Nasdaq-listed real estate company Murano Global Investments (MRNO) announced the launch of a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The company has signed
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000109-18.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 08:25

Trending News

More

US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC