Coinbase crypto lobby urges Congress to back major crypto bill
US House lawmakers have been urged by 65 crypto organizations to pass the CLARITY Act, which would hand most policing of crypto to the CFTC.
PANews
2025/07/08 11:51
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$217 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time) was US$217 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/08 11:49
Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 8 that according to China Business News, the reporter learned from industry insiders that Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are relatively scarce and in high demand, and
PANews
2025/07/08 11:45
Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ming Pao, Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said
PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.8)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/8 Update: $AP (Musk builds a new party) Pump coin issuance news: 7.12
PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded
PANews
2025/07/08 11:28
The Bank of Korea has applied for 44 CBDC-related trademarks, many of which have entered the pre-registration publicity stage
PANews reported on July 8 that according to EBN, data released by the Korean Intellectual Property Office today revealed that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has submitted 44 trademark applications
PANews
2025/07/08 11:23
Solana ETF could get green light after SEC prepares general framework for crypto ETF approval
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) allegedly plans to introduce new listing standards for issuers to launch crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to reports on Monday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 11:20
Musk's wealth evaporated by about $15 billion in one day
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, Tesla (TSLA.O) shares plunged nearly 7% on Monday after Musk threatened to establish a third political party in the United States,
PANews
2025/07/08 11:15
PANews official X account has been successfully recovered and resumed normal operations
PANews reported on July 8 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN has been successfully retrieved and resumed normal operations. PANews has upgraded and conducted security checks on the risk
PANews
2025/07/08 11:00
