2025-07-13 Sunday

Viral Shiba Inu competitor set to deliver 50x returns in 15 weeks

Little Pepe is quickly capturing the spotlight in 2025’s memecoin race, with bold 50x growth projections and a purpose-built Layer-2 chain turning heads across crypto circles. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/08 16:18
Will Stripe enter L1? Understanding the blockchain ambitions behind the payment giant

Original article: 100y.eth Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews Recently, there have been rumors in the crypto community that Stripe intends to launch its own L1 blockchain network. After acquiring Bridge and
PANews2025/07/08 16:13
Metaplanet Tops Tokyo Standard Market With $12.87B in June Trading Volume

Japanese Bitcoin investment giant Metaplanet, which has been continuously increasing its BTC holdings, has seen a significant rise in stock trading volume in June. According to Reuters , Metaplanet’s trading volume rose to 1.86 trillion yen ($12.87 billion) in June. Tokyo Stock Exchange data shows that the numbers are nearly double the 997.6 billion yen ($6.82 billion) in May. The firm’s June trading volume surpassed that of Toyota Motor and Sony Group on the prime market, while the top spot was taken by Advantest. Further, the company has been maintaining its top position since November last year, the report added. The hotelier-turned Bitcoin acquisition company is currently the world’s fifth-largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin. Metaplanet’s Tokyo-listed shares have surged more than 345% this year, after it made a “strategic pivot” to become a Bitcoin treasury firm in 2024. ロイター報道：メタプラネット、6月の売買代金は1.86兆円でスタンダード市場首位。トヨタやソニーなどプライム市場の大型株を上回る取引規模に。 pic.twitter.com/Bv12J2BbuY — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 8, 2025 Japanese Bond Market Chaos: Investors Turn to Metaplanet Due to Transparency Per Metaplanet’s website , the company now holds 15,555 Bitcoin worth $1.69 billion at press time. With Japan’s 30-year government bond prices dropping 45% since 2019, investors are increasingly looking into Metaplanet as a Bitcoin proxy, due to the instability in fixed-income markets. Analysts noted that despite the rally, the company’s market net asset value (mNAV) is reasonable and has room to grow. Additionally, Metaplanet has been transparent in providing Proof of Reserves for its Bitcoin holdings, unlike its peers. The company CEO, Simon Gerovich, has publicly released on-chain verification of the company’s BTC assets. This comes in contrast with the largest BTC corporate holder, Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, who recently called on-chain proof-of-reserves a “bad idea” that could pose security threats. On Monday, Metaplanet announced a 2,205 Bitcoin acquisition , the latest purchase in its aggressive accumulation strategy. Since early 2025, the company has expanded its Bitcoin holdings from just 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, a fourfold increase in its position in just four months. Crypto Community Raise Concerns Over Corporate BTC Treasury Strategy However, there is skepticism among the community around the sustainability of the growing Bitcoin treasury trend. Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, noted that BTC holding firms may have shaky ground , as rising threats might erode shareholder value. ⚠️ VanEck exec @matthew_sigel warns Bitcoin treasury strategies could backfire, as firms nearing NAV risk eroding shareholder value through continued BTC accumulation. #VanEck #BitcoinTreasury https://t.co/jEINL4NuxY — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 16, 2025 Besides, Glassnode lead analyst James Check, raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. He argues that these firms have “a far shorter lifespan than most expect.” “It’s about how serious & sustainable your product & Strategy is to sustain the accumulation,” he wrote on X last week.
CryptoNews2025/07/08 16:10
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes breakout as network activity hits record high, ETF chances improve

Solana (SOL) ticks marginally higher on Tuesday as the selling pressure persists following the near 2% drop on Monday. The technical outlook indicates mixed signals as the trend momentum subsides while SOL stands at a crucial crossroads.
Fxstreet2025/07/08 16:06
Japanese public company Remixpoint to pay its CEO in full in Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced that it would pay its CEO's salary in full in Bitcoin, which is the first such attempt in Japan.
PANews2025/07/08 16:03
Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage

PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the
PANews2025/07/08 16:00
Bonk.fun Takes 55% of Solana Token Issuance Market

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the latest data, Bonk.fun has surpassed Pump.fun to become the leading token issuance platform in the Solana ecosystem, with a market share
PANews2025/07/08 15:45
BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens

PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific
PANews2025/07/08 15:38
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Pepeto gains momentum in Q3 2025 as a utility-focused memecoin, going head-to-head with DOGE and SHIB through staking, bridge tech, and a dedicated exchange. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/08 15:36
Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet surpasses Toyota and Sony in stock trading volume

Metaplanet’s stock trading volume in June nearly doubled to approximately $11.6 billion as it accelerates its Bitcoin treasury strategy, surpassing Toyota Motor and Sony Group. Based on data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Tokyo-based investment firm’s stock trading volume…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 15:30

