A Bitcoin whale transferred 6,000 Bitcoins after 6 years of dormancy, worth about $649 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for 6 years transferred all 6,000 Bitcoins (about 649 million US dollars) out
PANews2025/07/08 18:42
Remixpoint becomes first Japanese company to pay CEO’s salary in Bitcoin

Japanese consulting firm Remixpoint becomes the first publicly listed company in the country to pay their CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, marking a historic milestone. In an official press release, the company’s CEO, Yoshihiko Takahashi, explained that it was initially…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 18:36
DeAgentAI launches Sui Chain prediction interactive competition, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT

PANews reported on July 8 that Alphax, the flagship product of AI Infra platform DeAgentAI, officially launched the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition on Sui mainnet. The event
PANews2025/07/08 18:30
TON’s UAE ‘Golden Visa’ mishap shows why legal reviews matter

The TON Foundation could have avoided its golden visa controversy in the UAE with a brief legal review, a local lawyer told Cointelegraph.
PANews2025/07/08 18:27
Sequans Completes $384 Million Strategic Investment and Launches Bitcoin Reserve Program

PANews reported on July 8 that Sequans Communications, a French 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company, announced the successful completion of a total of $384 million in debt and equity private placement
BioSig receives $1.1 billion in financing to promote commodity market chain

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, after completing its merger with Bahamas-based Streamex, Nasdaq-listed BioSig announced that it had reached a financing agreement with institutional investors
Pumpfun is old and frail, what concepts are the emerging platforms promoting?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Nanzhi Since USELESS broke through the market value of 100 million again, the LetsBonk platform has ushered in a second spring, with multiple tokens
PANews2025/07/08 18:00
Musk: Grok 4 will be released live at 11 am this Thursday

PANews reported on July 8 that Musk announced that Grok 4 will be live-streamed at 8pm (Pacific Time) this Wednesday, and the xAI team will participate in the entire process.
PANews2025/07/08 17:56
This under $0.0015 Ethereum token could flip $70 into $7000 by Q4 2025

Could a $70 bet on a frog-themed token turn into $7,000? With its Layer-2 backbone and viral momentum, Little Pepe might just be 2025’s next 100x memecoin breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/08 17:53
Metaplanet plans to use Bitcoin as leverage to acquire cash flow companies

PANews reported on July 8 that Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that has transformed itself into a Bitcoin vault, plans to acquire companies with abundant cash flow by using its
PANews2025/07/08 17:40

