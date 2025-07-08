MEXC Exchange
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 8 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $160 million, of which $58.6594 million
PANews
2025/07/08 23:30
Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and
PANews
2025/07/08 23:28
BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds
PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions
PANews
2025/07/08 23:24
Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push
With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense? On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:17
Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline
PANews reported on July 8 that US President Trump said on social media that tariffs will be imposed on August 1, 2025. The deadline will not change and no extension
PANews
2025/07/08 22:54
OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching
PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy
PANews
2025/07/08 22:51
Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF
Trump's Truth Social brand is expanding into ETFs, listing altcoins like Cronos, Solana and XRP.
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 22:50
Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you
Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.
PANews
2025/07/08 22:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,869 BTC (about $203 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews
2025/07/08 22:18
Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports
PANews reported on July 8 that after Tesla's stock price experienced drastic fluctuations on Monday, Cathie Wood, a well-known investor and founder of Ark Funds who has long firmly supported
PANews
2025/07/08 22:14
