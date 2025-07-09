2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher "Hello, comrades! Hello everyone! I am Mr. Huang. I am already abroad. Everyone's IQ matches their wealth. Because your wealth does not match your
Notcoin
NOT$0.002085-4.00%
HELLO
HELLO$0.006299-0.23%
IQ
IQ$0.003898+0.23%
AIMon
AM$0.0000177-1.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 10:00
U.S. national debt hits record high for first time since February, reaching $36.58 trillion

U.S. national debt hits record high for first time since February, reaching $36.58 trillion

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Watcher Guru data, the U.S. national debt hit a record high for the first time since February, reaching 36.58 trillion U.S. dollars.
Guru Network
GURU$0.002194+2.90%
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:58
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 7 hours ago, 4 wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC into Hyperliquid for the purchase of HYPE.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47+2.82%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:53
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, more than 500 Chinese creditors are raising objections to FTX's freezing of $470 million in payments to the U.S. court. FTX
Moonveil
MORE$0.03114-7.37%
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:48
Volkswagen ADMT Selects Hivemapper on Solana to Power Self-Driving Taxi Test Fleet

Volkswagen ADMT Selects Hivemapper on Solana to Power Self-Driving Taxi Test Fleet

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, Volkswagen ADMT, Volkswagen's autonomous driving subsidiary, will obtain real-time street view data from Bee Maps. Bee Maps is a spatial intelligence
DAOBASE
BEE$0.01031-5.06%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01212+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:41
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, the four issuers of US dollar stablecoins hold about $182 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking 17th according to the US
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006878-9.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:34
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
READY
READY$0.004045-3.25%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012056-4.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:22
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
Solar Studios
SOLAR$0.001803+1.69%
Allo
RWA$0.004053-6.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:17
Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion

Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's
Solana
SOL$160.51-1.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 09:02
Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial

Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, Katherine Polk Failla, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled that the history of US OFAC sanctions
Share
PANews2025/07/09 08:58

Trending News

More

US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC