Greenland Holdings' Greenland Financial Holdings holds Hong Kong's Type 4 and Type 9 licenses, supporting the virtual asset industry.
PANews reported on July 9 that Greenland Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Greenland Jinchuang currently holds License No. 4 (providing advice on
PANews
2025/07/09 16:32
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$11.6155 million
PANews reported on July 9 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/09 16:27
Glassnode: Bitcoin RHODL ratio rises to the highest level in the current cycle, which may indicate a shift in the market cycle and a cooling of speculative enthusiasm
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Glassnode data, the Bitcoin RHODL ratio has turned upward, reaching the highest level in the current cycle. This indicates that the wealth
PANews
2025/07/09 16:25
Beijing Internet Finance Association warns of risks of illegal fundraising such as "stablecoins"
PANews reported on July 9 that the Beijing Internet Finance Industry Association issued a risk warning, warning against illegal institutions and individuals using digital currency concepts such as "stablecoins" to
PANews
2025/07/09 16:13
Interpreting EIP-7983: Can it solve Ethereum’s resource allocation problem?
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News Against the backdrop of uneven execution efficiency and resource scheduling pressure faced by the Ethereum mainnet, the EIP-7983 proposal proposed by Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstaetter
PANews
2025/07/09 16:00
GoPlus: Recently, EIP-7702 has triggered multiple contract attacks. It is recommended that the project party strengthen measures such as flash loan attack protection
PANews reported on July 9 that according to security agency GoPlus, many recent contract attack cases have used EIP-7702 features to bypass on-chain security check mechanisms, including msg.sender == tx.origin
PANews
2025/07/09 15:56
New Zealand announces crypto ATM ban in push to combat financial crime
New Zealand will ban cryptocurrency ATMs and limit international cash transfers to $5,000 as part of new anti-money laundering reforms. According to Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee, the reforms, unveiled on July 9, will “target criminals” by restricting their ability…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:52
Japanese clothing chain Mac House plans to invest 1.7 billion yen in Bitcoin, starting on September 17
PANews reported on July 9 that Mac House, a national chain clothing brand in Japan, announced its specific crypto asset investment plan on July 9, planning to start purchasing Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/09 15:50
OG address holding 14,000 Bitcoins transferred assets six years later, worth about $1.52 billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a Bitcoin OG address recently transferred 14,000 Bitcoins worth about $1.52 billion after six years of silence. The three wallets
PANews
2025/07/09 15:46
U.S authorities charge two crypto founders in $650 million scam
U.S. authorities have charged two men for running a crypto investment scam that defrauded thousands of investors. According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, co-founders Michael Shannon Sims and Juan Carlos Reynoso launched the fake investment platform in 2019, ran…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:40
