2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion
Without actual decentralization, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated even from the very communities it claims to empower.
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:34
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery
Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
$0.0000947
-4.34%
AI
$0.1394
-7.06%
DEFI
$0.002196
-9.21%
NFT
$0.0000004495
+0.04%
RWA
$0.004056
-6.92%
PANews
2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
USELESS
$0.288509
+9.06%
FARTCOIN
$1.24956
-1.51%
PANews
2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?
A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
BTC
$117,506.92
-0.09%
GAINS
$0.02477
-1.27%
U
$0.01253
-0.07%
INDEX
$1.265
+9.05%
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
AB
$0.008774
-3.70%
AI
$0.1394
-7.06%
VIA
$0.0214
+0.46%
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
COM
$0.033193
-5.23%
SIGN
$0.0696
-4.76%
PANews
2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
MAJOR
$0.1657
-4.46%
PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
AAVE
$302.75
+0.75%
AI
$0.1394
-7.06%
SMART
$0.004231
+0.47%
PANews
2025/07/09 17:06
More focused and pragmatic, Ethereum’s new vision
Author: francesco Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Ethereum has been at a crossroads over the past few years. The growing criticism has led to a change in foundation leadership and
MORE
$0.03097
-7.88%
VISION
$0.000418
-6.40%
CHANGE
$0.0021114
-2.20%
PANews
2025/07/09 17:00
Remixpoint raises 31.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin, plans to increase holdings to 3,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 9 that Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had raised about 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million U.S. dollars) through financing, and planned to
U
$0.01253
-0.07%
PANews
2025/07/09 16:44
Trending News
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC