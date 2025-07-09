2025-07-13 Sunday

ZachXBT: Circle has not frozen more than 9 million stolen USDC

ZachXBT: Circle has not frozen more than 9 million stolen USDC

According to PANews on July 9, chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that in response to a $40 million attack, the attacker used CCTP to bridge funds from Arbitrum to Ethereum, and
PANews2025/07/09 23:08
Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 Bitcoins

Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 Bitcoins

Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint has raised approximately 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) through a financing round dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin investments. The company announced that its short-term objective is to acquire 3,000 BTC , although this target may be adjusted based on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance (3825.T). In a July 9 statement translated from Japanese, Remixpoint explained, “ We have become even more convinced of Bitcoin’s future, and this decision is the result of extensive discussions to enhance corporate value from a risk-return perspective, while also keeping future options open. “ リミックスポイント本日開示 ファイナンスにて約315億円資金調達 資金使途、全額BTC取得 目先『3000BTC保有』を目指す ※BTC価格、株価により変動あり （初回以降は3日連続取引日の平均株価） 背景 より一層ビットコインの未来に確信を 持ち、議論を重ねた結果となります。… — リミックスポイント公式Xアカウント (@remixpoint_x) July 9, 2025 Japanese Remixpoint Building on Existing Bitcoin Strategy Remixpoint has been accumulating Bitcoin since September 2024, establishing itself as a significant corporate holder in the cryptocurrency space. According to Bitcoin treasuries data, Remixpoint ranks as the 30th publicly listed company by Bitcoin holdings with 1,051 BTC, surpassing firms like Nano Labs and The Smarter Web Company at the time of writing. The company’s commitment to Bitcoin was demonstrated earlier this year when it approved a ¥1 billion ($7 million) Bitcoin purchase following a board resolution in May. 🇯🇵 Japan’s Remixpoint approves another $7M Bitcoin purchase, raising total crypto holdings to $84M. #Japan #Remixpoint #Bitcoin https://t.co/ozpqS3v3QL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 26, 2025 Beyond Bitcoin, Remixpoint has expanded its digital asset holdings to include Ethereum ( ETH ), Solana ( SOL ), and Avalanche ( AVAX ). In September 2024, the firm invested approximately $351,700 to acquire 130.1 ETH , 2,260.5 SOL, and 12,269.9 AVAX tokens. The Japanese firm’s crypto commitment extends to executive compensation, with the company becoming the first Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed entity to pay its CEO and President entirely in Bitcoin. According to the report, CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi characterized this decision as a “ clear signal ” of his commitment to corporate value and shareholder-focused governance. Moreover, Remixpoint’s stock price has demonstrated a strong correlation with Bitcoin’s performance, benefiting from the cryptocurrency’s success. When Bitcoin reached its lows of $77,000 in April, 3825.T shares traded at ¥328 ($2.26). As Bitcoin climbed above $109,000 in May, the stock price more than doubled to ¥701 ($4.88). Source: Bitcoin Treasuries At press time, Remixpoint shares trade at 592 yen, reflecting a 3.86% increase in the last 24 hours and over 64% year-to-date gains, according to Google Finance . Growing Japanese Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Remixpoint’s strategy aligns with an emerging trend among publicly listed companies that incorporate Bitcoin into their balance sheets. While U.S.-based companies like MicroStrategy have popularized this approach , Remixpoint joins a growing list of Japanese firms adopting similar models. Metaplanet, another Bitcoin-focused Japanese company, has consistently expanded its holdings of BTC. 🛒 Japanese investment firm @Metaplanet_JP has unveiled an ambitious new target to amass 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. #Metaplanet #Bitcoin https://t.co/jCQ3G0uzPC — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 On Monday, Metaplanet purchased an additional 2,205 BTC , bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, valued at approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion). In April, NASDAQ-listed Japanese beauty and cosmetic surgery clinic operator SBC Medical Group Holdings completed a Bitcoin purchase worth over $418,000 . Moreover, Japan’s evolving regulatory landscape is supporting the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies. The country is preparing to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and is moving toward approving Bitcoin ETFs. These developments are expected to encourage more Japanese companies and citizens to embrace Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments. Government officials are also considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Satoshi Hamada, a member of parliament from the Party to Protect the People from NHK, has called for the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve , similar to recent proposals from lawmakers in Argentina, Russia, and other countries.
CryptoNews2025/07/09 22:47
Linda Yaccarino Announces Resignation as X Platform CEO

Linda Yaccarino Announces Resignation as X Platform CEO

PANews reported on July 9 that Linda Yaccarino posted on X that she has decided to step down after two years as CEO of the X platform. Yaccarino said she
PANews2025/07/09 22:47
Regulatory arbitrage down under: Aussie laws fueling a surge in XRP/AUD premiums

Regulatory arbitrage down under: Aussie laws fueling a surge in XRP/AUD premiums

Australia’s MiCA-style crypto laws are quietly reshaping XRP markets, driving sustained XRP/AUD premiums and opening the door to regulated arbitrage at scale. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/09 22:46
GMX: Trading on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP have been suspended. About $40 million has been stolen

GMX: Trading on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP have been suspended. About $40 million has been stolen

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 's GLP pool on Arbitrum suffered a vulnerability attack, and about $ 40 million of tokens were transferred
PANews2025/07/09 22:40
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, U.S. Senator Tim Scott said, "Blockchain technology and digital assets will not disappear, they will continue to exist."
PANews2025/07/09 22:34
GMX admits V1 vulnerability to hackers and offers 10% white hat bounty

GMX admits V1 vulnerability to hackers and offers 10% white hat bounty

PANews reported on July 9 that according to PeckShield, GMX has been hacked and lost about $42 million. At present, the attacker has transferred about $9.6 million of cryptocurrency across
PANews2025/07/09 22:29
[LIVE] Suspected Exploit Hits GMX Exchange: Over $42M Drained from Vaults – DeBank Reports

[LIVE] Suspected Exploit Hits GMX Exchange: Over $42M Drained from Vaults – DeBank Reports

Decentralized exchange GMX is believed to have suffered a major exploit, with over $42 million in digital assets reportedly drained from its vaults, according to data from DeBank. The incident appears to involve a suspicious outflow of funds. Over $42 million was transferred from GMX Vault-related contracts to a single wallet address: 0xdf3340a436c27655ba62f8281565c9925c3a5221. The funds are now being bridged from Arbitrum, a Layer 2 Ethereum scaling network, back to the Ethereum mainnet—a common tactic used by attackers to obfuscate and launder stolen assets. . @GMX_IO has been exploited for ~$42M. The exploiter has bridged ~$9.6M worth of cryptos to #Ethereum . pic.twitter.com/SKTC1ubVEI — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) July 9, 2025 According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, the attacker has already bridged around $9.6 million worth of crypto assets from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network, suggesting a potential attempt to obfuscate and launder the stolen funds across chains. Suspected Smart Contract Vulnerability The nature of the incident is still under investigation, but on-chain data indicates it was likely a targeted exploit or smart contract vulnerability rather than a user error or regular withdrawal. The GMX team has not yet released an official statement confirming the breach or outlining any steps being taken in response. DeBank, a leading blockchain data analytics platform, was among the first to report the anomaly, describing the event as a “significant abnormal outflow.” The affected contracts are linked to GMX’s vault infrastructure, which is designed to manage liquidity for leveraged trading and derivatives products on the platform. As of the time of writing, no white hat intervention or recovery transactions have been observed. Community and Market Reaction The address involved in the exploit continues to move funds, increasing concern over the likelihood of recovery. Community members and independent security researchers are tracking the wallet activity in real time, hoping for further clarity and potential mitigation. This incident marks one of the larger DeFi-related exploits of the year and comes amid ongoing concerns about the security of cross-chain protocols and smart contract platforms. The GMX token (GMX) saw a sharp drop in price down to $12.51 at press time following the initial reports, reflecting market uncertainty around the scope and resolution of the exploit. More updates are expected as the GMX team investigates and releases an official statement. Security Update From GMX The GLP pool of GMX V1 on Arbitrum has experienced an exploit. Approximately $40M in tokens has been transferred from the GLP pool to an unknown wallet. Security has always been a core priority for GMX, with the GMX smart contracts undergoing numerous audits from top security… — GMX 🫐 (@GMX_IO) July 9, 2025
CryptoNews2025/07/09 22:22
pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1
PANews2025/07/09 22:08
GMX suspected of stealing more than $40 million

GMX suspected of stealing more than $40 million

PANews reported on July 9 that according to social media, the decentralized perpetual contract platform GMX on Arbitrum and Avalanche was suspected of being attacked for about $40 million. GMX
PANews2025/07/09 21:52

