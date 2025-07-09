MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US CLARITY bill could allow Tesla and Meta to evade SEC rules — Senator Warren
The legislation to establish crypto market structure is one of three bills the US House of Representatives is expected to consider starting next week.
HOUSE
$0.012043
-5.19%
THREE
$0.00383
-0.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 01:04
Solaxy skyrockets 150% but BlockDAG owns summer with $2M raffle that could mint millionaires
Solaxy lists on exchanges and eyes DEX launch, but BlockDAG’s $2m raffle and $334m presale are pulling in traders. #partnercontent
MINT
$0.007444
-12.22%
SOLAXY
$0.0007351
-6.94%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000109
-18.65%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 01:00
Shiba Inu replacement priced below $0.0015 could hit $2b market cap in 2025
Little Pepe gains traction under $0.0015, blending meme hype with Layer 2 tech and real token utility. #partnercontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000575
-2.54%
CAP
$0.10036
+1.74%
GAINS
$0.02479
-1.15%
HYPE
$46.91
+2.69%
MEME
$0.001769
-5.09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 00:54
MyTonWallet Pay’s Tokenstore debut brings TON one step closer to cash
Tokenstore’s integration with MyTonWallet Pay cuts out extra steps, letting users pay in TON or USDT directly at checkout, without conversions or delays. It’s the closest thing to digital cash the ecosystem has seen. According to a press release shared…
TON
$3.004
+1.58%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 00:47
US media: OpenAI's open language model is coming soon
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the US technology media The Verge, the complex relationship between Microsoft (MSFT.O) and OpenAI is about to usher in a dramatic turning
SOON
$0.1498
-3.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 00:13
H100 Group increased its holdings by 46.93 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 294.5 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 10 that H100 Group purchased an additional 46.93 bitcoins at an average price of 1,054,701 Swedish kronor per bitcoin, and its current total holdings have reached
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 00:03
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 172 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 9 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $172 million, of which $122 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 23:30
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 718 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 11,803 ETH
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 718 BTC (about 78.23 million USD) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
BTC
$117,506.91
-0.09%
ETH
$2,940.97
-0.85%
NET
$0.00013032
-1.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 23:27
GMX official clarification: GMX V1's order keeper account is not the attacker's address
PANews reported on July 9 that GMX officially announced that the order keeper account of GMX V1 (0xd4266f8f82f7405429ee18559e548979d49160f3) was only responsible for executing orders on GMX V1 and was not
ORDER
$0.0815
+3.68%
NOT
$0.002088
-3.69%
GMX
$12.74
-2.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 23:16
GMX V1 Vulnerability Emergency Warning: Official Recommendation: Turn off the leverage function and set the parameter to "1" to prevent GLP casting
PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 has been attacked by a vulnerability. Officials recommend that all GMX V1 fork projects take two measures immediately:
GMX
$12.74
-2.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 23:12
Trending News
More
US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC