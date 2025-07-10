2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Revolut is seeking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation

Revolut is seeking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, citing the Financial Times, European financial technology company Revolut is negotiating a $1 billion financing led by US investment company Greenoaks,
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:28
Justin Sun pledges to buy $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens

Justin Sun pledges to buy $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens

PANews reported on July 10 that Justin Sun stated on the X platform that his team pledged to purchase $100 million worth of TRUMP tokens and called it the "Make
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.614-4.85%
SUN
SUN$0.01876+2.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:24
Pump.fun: With more than 70 core members and plans to continue to expand the team, it is about to announce its first acquisition

Pump.fun: With more than 70 core members and plans to continue to expand the team, it is about to announce its first acquisition

PANews reported on July 10 that Alon, the founder of Pump.fun, published an article on the X platform to disclose the future focus: 1. Improve the quality, sustainability and diversity
Core DAO
CORE$0.5384-3.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03097-7.93%
alon
ALON$0.008227-6.91%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10682-11.08%
FUNToken
FUN$0.016242+14.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:19
SEC confirms receipt of amendment regarding physical redemption for Bitwise spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

SEC confirms receipt of amendment regarding physical redemption for Bitwise spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received an amendment to the Bitwise spot Bitcoin and
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000000103-44.32%
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:08
US SEC Delays Approval of Physical Redemption Method for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF

US SEC Delays Approval of Physical Redemption Method for BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 10 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the physical redemption method of BlackRock's spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000000103-44.32%
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:08
Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out

Cyvers Alerts: ZKSpace suspected to be attacked, about 4 million US dollars were transferred out

PANews reported on July 10 that Cyvers Alerts said on the X platform in the early morning that it had detected multiple suspicious transactions on ZKSpace. At the same time,
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:07
U.S. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce states: Tokenized securities are still securities

U.S. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce states: Tokenized securities are still securities

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a statement on the tokenization of
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:05
Donald Trump Jr. Invests in Thumzup, a Social Media Company That Holds Crypto Reserves

Donald Trump Jr. Invests in Thumzup, a Social Media Company That Holds Crypto Reserves

PANews reported on July 10 that Donald Trump Jr. bought shares of a loss-making social media company that is building up Bitcoin reserves, which is the latest investment of the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.614-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:04
Trump sends tariff letters to 8 countries again, Brazil faces 50% tariff

Trump sends tariff letters to 8 countries again, Brazil faces 50% tariff

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump successively released letters on the social media platform "Real Social" on July 9 to the leaders of eight
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.614-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:03
"Fed's mouthpiece": Minutes show the Fed is split into three camps

"Fed's mouthpiece": Minutes show the Fed is split into three camps

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that the Fed meeting minutes revealed something we already knew, and officials (on the interest
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00383-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 07:02

Trending News

More

US Senator: Blockchain and digital assets will continue to exist

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC