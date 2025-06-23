MEXC Exchange
A whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL tokens for $3.5 million USDC
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL at $1.30 per coin in exchange for $3.5 million USDC.
PANews
2025/06/23 16:56
Sentora: $97,000 is an important support level for BTC. About 1.6 million addresses have purchased 1.14 million BTC in this price range
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sentora data, Bitcoin is retesting the $100,000 mark, and there is currently strong historical demand below this price. Data shows that approximately
PANews
2025/06/23 16:55
Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
PANews
2025/06/23 16:50
Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium
Wyoming’s first-of-its-kind state-issued stablecoin WYST will officially launch on August 20, with the state confirming plans to debut the token at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson, WY. The new timeline was announced by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission after…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:49
Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development
PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote
PANews
2025/06/23 16:39
Whales who recently shorted 16 altcoins made a profit of $13.68 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whales who have recently shorted 16 altcoins have performed steadily. About two hours ago, the trader recharged 2.5 million
PANews
2025/06/23 16:09
Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran
Solana (SOL) recovers slightly, trading at around $134 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to a two-month low of $126 the previous day. This price correction was triggered by the rising jitters as the US struck Iran over the weekend, sparking risk aversion in the crypto markets.
Fxstreet
2025/06/23 16:09
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.8184 million
PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/23 16:06
Cathie Wood’s ARK locks in $243M profit on Circle shares with third major sale
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still capitalizing on Circle’s strong post-IPO performance, gradually taking profits as the stock continues to surge. Ark Invest has made another sale from its portfolio of Circle shares, this time offloading 609,175 from three of…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:03
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
PANews
2025/06/23 16:00
