2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
ProCap set to go public with $1 billion Bitcoin treasury, Strategy adds 245 BTC to holdings

ProCap set to go public with $1 billion Bitcoin treasury, Strategy adds 245 BTC to holdings

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $103,000 on Monday following ProCap BTC's announcement that it entered into a business merger with Nasdaq-listed Columbus Circle Capital (CCCM) to go public as ProCap Financial. The new company will hold up to $1 billion worth of BTC in its treasury.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,414.06-0.08%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006906-8.43%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/24 03:25
Bitcoin rebounds above $103k after Iran missile attack intercepted

Bitcoin rebounds above $103k after Iran missile attack intercepted

Bitcoin price has swiftly bounced above $103,000 after a sharp decline triggered by reports of Iran firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar. Following confirmation that U.S. interceptor missiles successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles with no casualties, Bitcoin (BTC)…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,414.06-0.08%
U Coin
U$0.0125--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 02:32
Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran’s soft retaliation

Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran’s soft retaliation

Major U.S. stock indices were up despite Iran's attack on a U.S. airbase.
Major
MAJOR$0.16485-3.55%
U Coin
U$0.0125--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 02:00
Hong Kong Sets High Bar for Stablecoin Issuers Ahead of August Regime Launch

Hong Kong Sets High Bar for Stablecoin Issuers Ahead of August Regime Launch

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime for stablecoin issuers begins on August 1, with limited approvals expected in the initial phase. Applicants must show detailed control systems, including asset security and AML compliance, and prove their ability to operate across jurisdictions. The HKMA references global regulatory frameworks, including FSB guidelines, to structure its supervisory approach. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue outlined new expectations for stablecoin issuers under the city’s upcoming licensing regime, in a statement published on June 20. The ordinance establishing the framework, passed by the Legislative Council in May, takes effect on August 1. Yue said only a small number of issuers would be licensed initially, citing the need for “real-world use cases” and operational capacity. Hong Kong to Limit Stablecoin Licenses “Licensees must operate in a prudent and sustainable manner,” Yue said. “Building trust with market participants will be essential.” Applicants must prove they have strong controls for reserve management, price stability, asset protection, and anti-money-laundering, and that they are ready to follow the rules wherever their stablecoins are used. From a supervisory standpoint, Yue said the HKMA is aligning with international standards, referencing work led by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). He also noted that stablecoins carry features that raise cross-border and anonymity-related risks, requiring ongoing international coordination. “Given that stablecoins are an emerging product, the issuance business involves inherent risks, user protection considerations, and market capacity concerns. As such, the licensing regime will have a relatively high entry bar,” said Yue. “We anticipate issuing only a limited number of licences during the initial phase,” he said. The HKMA and PBoC are thrilled to announce the launch of Payment Connect, a collaborative initiative between HK’s FPS and Mainland’s IBPS, which enables a secure, efficient and convenient way for real-time cross-boundary remittances. pic.twitter.com/e6UgrZunxa — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) June 20, 2025 Global Frameworks and Compliance Push Yue reiterated that stablecoins are not intended to function as investment tools. Instead, they are one of several emerging options for digital settlement, alongside central bank digital currencies and tokenized deposits. The statement also confirmed that participation in the HKMA’s sandbox is neither a requirement for applying nor a guarantee of license approval. All applicants will be evaluated under the same regulatory criteria. While the ordinance establishes Hong Kong’s initial oversight structure, Yue said future adjustments will consider market capacity and user protection needs. He added that the licensing regime would be enforced with “rigor and prudence.” How stablecoins will operate alongside CBDCs and bank-issued tokens remains unresolved. Authorities are still assessing legal status, interoperability, and potential risks across systems with different regulatory models. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could stablecoins be used for payments across different regulatory zones? Yes, but issuers must demonstrate compliance with local regulations wherever their tokens circulate, making legal and operational preparation essential. What are the common reserve models used by stablecoin issuers? Issuers may hold reserves in fiat currency, short-term government bonds, or other low-risk assets. The composition and custody of these reserves affect stability, transparency, and redemption reliability. How do redemption mechanisms impact stablecoin trust? Clear and timely redemption processes are central to user confidence. Delays or opaque procedures can lead to price instability or loss of peg, especially during periods of stress.
READY
READY$0.004045-3.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.033208-5.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06601-0.87%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006232-1.25%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 01:42
As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure

As stablecoin bill heads to House, Senate shifts to market structure

The digital assets subcommittee in the Senate will hold a Tuesday hearing to discuss a bipartisan effort to establish a crypto market structure.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00849+3.03%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01202-3.91%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006906-8.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 01:39
Plume integrates AUSD to unlock DeFi across RWAfi

Plume integrates AUSD to unlock DeFi across RWAfi

Plume, a blockchain platform for real-world asset finance, is integrating Agora’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in a move that will unlock decentralized finance benefits for users and developers within the rapidly expanding RWAfi ecosystem. The Plume team announced its Agora stablecoin…
U Coin
U$0.0125--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1483-2.43%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000554+4.72%
Plume Network
PLUME$0.10374-5.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 01:24
The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it

While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.011415-2.10%
Chainlink
LINK$14.98-1.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-8.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 01:00
Fortune 500 firm Fiserv to launch stablecoin on Solana

Fortune 500 firm Fiserv to launch stablecoin on Solana

Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to launch a bank-friendly stablecoin that it says will go live on Solana in the coming months. In an announcement, Fiserv said the stablecoin will leverage the…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06601-0.87%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000109-18.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 00:23
Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble

Veda locks $18m to push vault-based DeFi beyond the crypto bubble

DeFi’s complexity has long been a barrier to mainstream adoption. Veda, which hit $3.5 billion in TVL within eight months by abstracting that complexity, just raised $18 million to scale its vault system across a broader class of financial platforms.…
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000712+1.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002183-8.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04347-0.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 00:22
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
Humans.ai
HEART$0.006759-4.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00211102-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 00:03

Trending News

More

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge