E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware

Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware

PANews reported on June 24 that according to market news, Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware.
PANews2025/06/24 07:54
Iranian official: Trump's ceasefire announcement is a "trick to provoke Iran"

Iranian official: Trump's ceasefire announcement is a "trick to provoke Iran"

PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by Cailian Press citing CCTV news, the reporter learned that on the 24th local time, an adviser to Iranian Parliament
PANews2025/06/24 07:49
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, liquidated its BTC short position in the early morning and lost $2.869 million. It then opened a long position and made a floating profit of $2.437 million.

AguilaTrades, a giant whale, liquidated its BTC short position in the early morning and lost $2.869 million. It then opened a long position and made a floating profit of $2.437 million.

PANews reported on June 24 that BTC fell to a low of $99,613 and has now rebounded to $105,316. When the whale AguilaTrades rebounded rapidly at 1:30 a.m., he liquidated
PANews2025/06/24 07:42
The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry

The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the Federal Reserve announced that it would remove "reputational risk" from bank review standards and instead use more specific financial
PANews2025/06/24 07:34
Trump media says $400 million stock buyback plan will not affect his Bitcoin reserve strategy

Trump media says $400 million stock buyback plan will not affect his Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, Trump Media & Technology Group (stock code DJT) announced plans to repurchase $400 million worth of shares. The company said
PANews2025/06/24 07:25
Fiserv announces plans to launch stablecoin in partnership with Circle, PayPal

Fiserv announces plans to launch stablecoin in partnership with Circle, PayPal

PANews June 24 news, according to Reuters, financial technology company Fiserv (FI.N) announced on Monday that it plans to launch the stablecoin FIUSD by the end of the year and
PANews2025/06/24 07:16
The Blockchain Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 75 Bitcoins for approximately 6.9 million euros

The Blockchain Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 75 Bitcoins for approximately 6.9 million euros

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group confirmed that the "ATM-style" capital increase plan with TOBAM announced on June
PANews2025/06/24 07:12
Iran confirms agreement to US-proposed ceasefire with Israel

Iran confirms agreement to US-proposed ceasefire with Israel

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, a senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran has agreed to the ceasefire agreement with Israel proposed by the United States and
PANews2025/06/24 07:03
Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
PANews2025/06/24 07:00

