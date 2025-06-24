MEXC Exchange
U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews
2025/06/24 10:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.24)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/24: $USDUC Volatile Coin Narrative, Moonshot Certification $USELESS hits new high, $Baobao
PANews
2025/06/24 09:58
Circle Stock Becomes Largest Component of VanEck Digital Asset Index
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle shares have the largest weight in VanEck's digital asset company index, highlighting its growing influence in the crypto economy. Circle
PANews
2025/06/24 09:56
Midnight Network Releases NIGHT Token Economics and “Glacier Airdrop” Mechanism
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Coindesk, the privacy-focused blockchain project Midnight Network released a token economics white paper and announced in advance the "Glacier Airdrop" mechanism for
PANews
2025/06/24 09:45
Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee
PANews June 24 news, according to Cryptoslate, Elliptic released a report saying that although Cambodia's Huione Guarantee platform was seized on May 13 for being involved in a $27 billion
PANews
2025/06/24 09:33
Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bloomberg, Hong Kong multi-family office VMS Group plans to allocate no more than US$10 million to the strategies operated by decentralized hedge
PANews
2025/06/24 09:18
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
PANews
2025/06/24 09:12
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by CCTV News citing Iran's Mehr News Agency on the 24th, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,
PANews
2025/06/24 09:10
A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another trader bought 67.98 WBTC between 02:23 and 03:55 in the morning, with an average price of
PANews
2025/06/24 09:05
Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi posted on the social media platform "X" that, as Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel
PANews
2025/06/24 09:02
