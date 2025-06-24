MEXC Exchange
Israeli Man Accused of Spying for Iran in Exchange for Crypto — What’s Going On?
Israeli authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident on suspicion of spying for Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency, a case that deepens concerns about the use of digital payments in modern espionage. The man was taken into custody on Sunday by the Shin Bet security service and Tel Aviv police. According to investigators, he had been in contact with Iranian operatives for several months and allegedly carried out intelligence-gathering tasks at their request. Local outlets reported these included photographing the homes of Israeli public officials, documenting military bases, and spray-painting graffiti as instructed. Crypto Allegedly Used to Fund Espionage Activities for Iran Authorities say the suspect received thousands of dollars in virtual currency. During a search of his home, they seized computers and digital storage devices. These are believed to have been used to communicate with his Iranian handlers. He appeared in court on Monday. The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended his detention until June 26. Meanwhile, investigators are still reviewing the materials seized from his home. They are working to determine the full extent of his activities. In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israeli police warned of ongoing efforts by Iranian intelligence and affiliated terror groups to recruit Israelis. They noted that these recruitment attempts often begin through social media. As a result, they urged the public to avoid any contact with foreign actors and to report suspicious outreach immediately. Security officials vowed to treat such cases with the “utmost severity,” warning that Israeli citizens caught aiding hostile nations would face the full force of the law. Iran Tightens Crypto Controls After $90M Exchange Breach The arrest comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran and Israel , with both countries engaged in a long-running shadow war that spans cyberattacks, intelligence operations and regional proxy conflicts. The digital nature of this latest case highlights how cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used to mask payments in covert operations. Just last week, Iran’s central bank moved to restrict operating hours for domestic crypto exchanges after a cyberattack drained more than $90m from Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform. That directive, aimed at improving oversight, shows how digital assets are becoming central to both financial infrastructure and geopolitical maneuvering.
Fintech Firm Fiserv Taps PayPal and Circle to Power Its Stablecoin Initiative
Fiserv, one of the largest fintech firms in the US, announced plans Monday to launch its own US dollar-backed stablecoin , FIUSD. The company is teaming up with PayPal and Circle to expand digital asset services across its banking and payments network. It aims to roll out the token by the end of the year, tapping into infrastructure provided by Paxos and Circle. FIUSD will initially run on the Solana blockchain. Also, it will be integrated with Fiserv’s existing digital platforms, including its Finxact core banking engine. The move comes just days after the US Senate passed long-awaited stablecoin legislation , signaling growing institutional confidence in regulated digital dollar equivalents. $90 billion financial services giant @Fiserv launches stablecoin platform on @solana pic.twitter.com/x5FimFtShj — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) June 23, 2025 Partnership Eyes Cross-Border Payments Using FIUSD and PYUSD As regulatory clarity improves in Washington, Fiserv appears poised to act swiftly. It aims to provide financial institutions and merchants with new ways to settle payments. In addition, it plans to support remittances and invoice reconciliation using tokenized dollars. Additionally, the partnership with PayPal includes plans to explore joint use of FIUSD and PYUSD, which launched in 2023. Now, both firms aim to integrate the two stablecoins into cross-border transfers and merchant payment solutions. PYUSD is already used within PayPal’s remittance service Xoom and for vendor settlement. Fiserv Leverages Vast Client Network to Scale Stablecoin Adoption Fiserv’s stablecoin strategy builds on its broad network, which includes ties to over 10,000 financial institutions and six million merchants. This existing scale, the company said, gives clients a way to adopt digital asset tools without needing to overhaul legacy systems. Moreover, the FIUSD token is designed to work seamlessly with other stablecoins. This could help Fiserv attract additional partners over time. Beyond FIUSD, the company is also exploring support for deposit tokens. These would let banks offer digital payment solutions while still maintaining regulatory protections and the capital advantages of traditional deposits. Following the announcement, shares of Milwaukee-based Fiserv rose nearly 5%. The increase reflects investor confidence in the company’s move into regulated digital currency infrastructure. With stablecoin legislation gaining momentum in the US, Fiserv’s entry positions it as one of the first major banking tech providers to integrate tokenized dollars into its core ecosystem.
