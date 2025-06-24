2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years

PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
XRP
XRP$2.7172+0.45%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02782-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 16:08
Pledge revolution or shipment cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

Pledge revolution or shipment cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

TIA, the "staking shovel" that no one cares about now, has once again faced a community opinion crisis. During this period of long-term price declines and the gradual marginalization of
Nowchain
NOW$0.01965+86.25%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000002432-6.13%
TIA
TIA$1.846-4.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 16:00
South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed

South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed

PANews reported on June 24 that the National Policy Planning Committee (NPPC) directly under the President of South Korea stated at a regular press conference on June 24 that no
Notcoin
NOT$0.002069-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:55
Crypto markets rebound on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Crypto markets rebound on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Cryptocurrency markets trade in green on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s recovery, as geopolitical and regulatory developments fueled investor optimism.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12828-1.48%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/24 15:38
Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

PANews reported on June 24 that the Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil announced that the $MORE Token Generation Event (TGE) will be officially launched on June 27. $MORE is the governance
Moonveil
MORE$0.03114-7.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01505-3.27%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000109-18.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:33
Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report

Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report

Telegram-based alternatives have emerged to fill the void left by the shutdown of crypto darknet marketplace Huione Guarantee, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Researchers at Elliptic have uncovered a surge in user activity across more than 30 Telegram-based marketplaces…
Moonveil
MORE$0.03114-7.45%
The Void
VOID$0.0000955-0.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 15:25
Texas passes SB1498 allowing seizure of digital assets tied to crimes

Texas passes SB1498 allowing seizure of digital assets tied to crimes

Texas has passed a law granting law enforcement the authority to seize digital assets, with the measure set to take effect on Sept. 1. On June 20, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1498, a bipartisan law that gives law enforcement…
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00849+3.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006232-1.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 15:17
The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a whale who has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 closed 314 BTC short orders between 00:00 and
Bitcoin
BTC$117,376.49-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:14
Wu Jiezhuang: It is recommended that Hong Kong learn from the EU MiCA's cross-border coordination experience and continue to pay attention to market changes to adjust the guidelines in a timely manner

Wu Jiezhuang: It is recommended that Hong Kong learn from the EU MiCA's cross-border coordination experience and continue to pay attention to market changes to adjust the guidelines in a timely manner

PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that after years of efforts, the passage of the Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong marks the
Brainedge
LEARN$0.03114-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:11
Analysis: Circle's valuation exceeds $60 billion, and the focus of the crypto market shifts

Analysis: Circle's valuation exceeds $60 billion, and the focus of the crypto market shifts

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest data from Matrixport, Circle's valuation has reached $60 billion, which is roughly the same as the total amount of USDC
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:01

Trending News

More

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge