Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle. On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
PANews reported on June 24 that Michael Saylor tweeted that Strategy ($MSTR) has earned 85,871 bitcoins this year, which is worth about $9 billion at current prices.
PANews
2025/06/24 20:18
Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk , investment bank Jefferies said that due to the 20% increase in Bitcoin prices and a small increase of 3.5% in
PANews
2025/06/24 20:11
Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?
Author: VKTR Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News I recently started actively trading perpetual options again after a long break. It got me thinking back to when I first started trading
PANews
2025/06/24 20:00
Japan proposes reclassifying crypto, paving way for ETFs and lower taxes
Japan’s FSA proposes classifying crypto as financial products, paving the way for ETFs and a flat 20% capital gains tax.
PANews
2025/06/24 19:57
Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear facilities
PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted on Truth Social that "Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities."
PANews
2025/06/24 19:41
Trump releases message that "Israel will not attack Iran" and says all planes will return
PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted a message on Truth Social saying that "Israel will not attack Iran" and that all aircraft will return while conducting "friendly flight
PANews
2025/06/24 19:32
Foreign media: Trump is now talking with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said that they launched 14 missiles targeting Israeli military centers a few minutes before
PANews
2025/06/24 19:26
Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , Hut 8 announced that it had signed the third revised and restated credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc. , increasing
PANews
2025/06/24 19:24
CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy
PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
PANews
2025/06/24 19:19
