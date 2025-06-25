MEXC Exchange
DeFi Infrastructure Company Yield.xyz Receives $5 Million in Strategic Funding from Multicoin Capital
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Blockworks, DeFi infrastructure company Yield.xyz has received $5 million in strategic financing from Multicoin Capital. The company was formerly known as Omni,
PANews
2025/06/25 09:25
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases Crypto Market Structure Principles Signed by Key Republican Senators
PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released the principles for the structure of the cryptocurrency market signed by several key Republican senators including Tim
PANews
2025/06/25 09:12
Why are American mining companies collapsing at this critical moment in their journey toward becoming a Bitcoin superpower?
Written by Joel Khalili, Wired Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Ambitions Trump once promised to make the United States the world's capital of Bitcoin mining. However, the
PANews
2025/06/25 09:00
The whale @qwatio has gone from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $5.7 million in 2 days
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "ETH 50x whale" @qwatio deposited an additional 7.5 million USDC to HyperLiquid to increase his BTC (40x) and ETH
PANews
2025/06/25 08:54
U.S. academic institutions urge the SEC to implement strict cryptocurrency staking rules and regulations
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cryptoslate, on June 23, representatives from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Georgetown University Law School, University of Chicago Law
PANews
2025/06/25 08:45
U.S. CFTC Chairman warns: Senate should be wary of conflicts of interest when reviewing crypto market structure legislation
PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Digital Assets Panel held a hearing on Tuesday to explore the legislative framework for the cryptocurrency market structure.
PANews
2025/06/25 08:34
“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452
PANews
2025/06/25 08:27
New York mayor unveils cryptocurrency plan amid Democratic primary election
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized former Governor Andrew Cuomo's digital asset policy as "wrong and misleading" at the Permissionless Conference
PANews
2025/06/25 08:24
FalconX Joins Crypto.com, Galaxy, and Others as Partners of Institutional Settlement Network Lynq
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, FalconX, a major digital asset broker, joined Crypto.com, Galaxy, Wintermute and other companies to become the launch partner of the Lynq
PANews
2025/06/25 08:15
Many Senators Absent from Bipartisan Hearing on Crypto Market Structure
PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the hearing on "Exploring the Bipartisan Legislative Framework for Digital Asset Market Structure" on Tuesday, several members of the Digital Asset Subcommittee
PANews
2025/06/25 08:08
