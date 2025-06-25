2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two
BRC20.COM
COM$0.033203-5.18%
U Coin
U$0.01247-0.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 11:40
The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA (8.22% of the total supply) through 44 wallets
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.1922-8.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001754-4.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 11:29
British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise £100 million to support its Bitcoin financial policy

British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise £100 million to support its Bitcoin financial policy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Morningstar, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that after obtaining a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan, it has launched a second
Bittensor
TAO$380.62-2.14%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01637-8.34%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000276-11.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 11:28
Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?

By James Butterfill Compilation | Wu says blockchain Aki Gold and Bitcoin are often compared as scarce, non-sovereign assets. While there has been much discussion about their investment cases as
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000037-11.90%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 11:00
The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000

The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and
Bitcoin
BTC$117,339.99-0.17%
Ethereum
ETH$2,928.94-0.70%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02778-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 11:00
Sahara AI announces SAHARA token economic model, airdrop accounts for 8.15%

Sahara AI announces SAHARA token economic model, airdrop accounts for 8.15%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Sahara AI announced the economic model of its native token SAHARA. 64.25% of the total supply will be used for
SaharaAI
SAHARA$0.07222-8.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1378-5.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01505-3.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:58
Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings

Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 25 that according to tipranks, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced the launch of a private placement of 10 million Canadian dollars (about
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000109-18.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:47
A whale is suspected of selling 9706.16 ETH that it had held for 9 years in the past half month, realizing a profit of 28.62 million US dollars

A whale is suspected of selling 9706.16 ETH that it had held for 9 years in the past half month, realizing a profit of 28.62 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 16 days, a whale transferred 9706.16 ETH (worth US$24.03 million) through ThorChain, realizing a profit of
Ethereum
ETH$2,928.94-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:37
Japanese public company Metaplanet raises $517 million to buy more Bitcoin

Japanese public company Metaplanet raises $517 million to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Japanese listed company Metaplanet raised US$517 million to purchase more Bitcoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0.03115-7.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:34
Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin

Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on June 25 that according to a report by the local Korean news media Economic Review, eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to establish a joint
Major
MAJOR$0.16487-3.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:31

Trending News

More

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge