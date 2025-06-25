MEXC Exchange
Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit Record Highs, Will It Kick Off the Alt Season?
Source: cryptoslate Compiled by: Blockchain Knight On June 23, the cumulative net inflow of the US-listed spot Ethereum ETF exceeded US$4 billion, just 11 months after its listing. These products
PANews
2025/06/25 16:00
NYSE applies for rule change to support listing of Truth Social’s BTC-ETH ETF, which will hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in a 75:25 ratio
PANews reported on June 25 that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has submitted a rule change application to support the listing of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF
PANews
2025/06/25 15:51
Trump Media files 19b-4 to list Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca
Truth Social operator, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, has filed a Form 19b-4 to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca. According to a June 24 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:47
Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de
PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
PANews
2025/06/25 15:32
FalconX joins Lynq digital settlement layer as launch partner
FalconX has joined Lynq as a launch partner, alongside other major industry players such as Galaxy, Crypto.com, and Wintermute. FalconX, a leading institutional crypto trading and prime brokerage platform, has joined Lynq, a real-time interest-bearing settlement network, as a launch…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:32
South Korea’s top banks unite for Won-pegged stablecoin launch: report
Interest in a won-linked stablecoin is growing in South Korea, and the country’s largest commercial banks are joining forces to issue one through a joint initiative. According to a June 25 report from local media Economic Review, eight of South…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:31
HKMA lists stablecoin issuer license requirements for applicants interested in launching HKD-backed assets
Hong Kong Monetary Authority lists a few ‘benchmark qualification’ for firms planning to launch their own HKD-pegged stablecoins. The requirements would serve as the entry threshold According to a report by news outlet Hexun, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:30
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH
PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
ETH
$2 927,28
-0,62%
PANews
2025/06/25 15:20
Morgan Stanley: The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, with the final rate falling to 2.5% to 2.75%
PANews reported on June 25 that Morgan Stanley said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, starting in March, and the final interest rate
PANews
2025/06/25 15:17
Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?
Author: Yue Xiaoyu Why is Pop Mart’s Labubu so popular? First of all, Labubu’s design is very unique. Different from the sweet image of traditional trendy toys, Labubu’s style is
PANews
2025/06/25 15:00
