2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
EU plans to ignore ECB warnings and push forward new stablecoin regulations

EU plans to ignore ECB warnings and push forward new stablecoin regulations

PANews reported on June 25 that the Financial Times reported that the European Commission will announce new rules for the fast-growing stablecoin market in the coming days, rejecting the European
Forward
FORWARD$0.000614+2.84%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04343-0.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:20
The Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH to the associated address

The Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH to the associated address

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert , the Ethereum Foundation development team has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.4 million US dollars) to the associated address 0xc061…0B6d
Ethereum
ETH$2,926.9-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:06
Nasdaq and NYSE discuss capital market regulatory reform with the US SEC

Nasdaq and NYSE discuss capital market regulatory reform with the US SEC

PANews reported on June 25 that sources said that major US exchanges Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange are discussing capital market regulatory reforms with the US Securities and Exchange
Major
MAJOR$0.16492-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:05
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Has 91% S&P 500 Shot if BTC Price Holds

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Has 91% S&P 500 Shot if BTC Price Holds

Strategy (MSTR), the publicly traded firm known for holding the largest Bitcoin reserve of any listed company, is now on the brink of being added to the S&P 500, but only if Bitcoin avoids a steep drop before the second quarter ends. Key Takeaways: Strategy’s S&P 500 inclusion hinges on Bitcoin staying above $95,240 through June 30. New accounting rules allow BTC gains to count toward earnings, making its price critical for Q2 results. Analyst Jeff Walton gives a 91% chance of inclusion, based on Bitcoin’s historical stability over short timeframes. Financial analyst Jeff Walton said in a video published Tuesday that Strategy has a 91% chance of qualifying for inclusion in the S&P 500, provided Bitcoin’s price does not fall more than 10% before June 30. At the time of his analysis, BTC was trading around $106,044. MicroStrategy’s S&P 500 Bid Hinges on Bitcoin Holding $95K Line Walton pinpointed $95,240 as the critical level; if Bitcoin closes below that threshold, MicroStrategy may fail to meet earnings eligibility criteria. “To be considered for the S&P 500, a company must report cumulative positive earnings across the past four quarters,” Walton explained. Strategy has posted losses in the last three quarters, and with its massive Bitcoin holdings, currently 592,345 BTC, its earnings for Q2 heavily depend on the crypto asset’s fair market value. The stakes are heightened by recent volatility. Over the weekend, Bitcoin dipped below $100,000 amid renewed geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, briefly jeopardizing Strategy’s position. However, prices have since rebounded, with BTC trading near $106,200 as of Wednesday. 91% chance of $MSTR qualifying for S&P in 6 days https://t.co/uGkzAuTQ2Y — Jeff Walton (@PunterJeff) June 24, 2025 Strategy adopted new accounting standards (ASU 2023-08) at the start of 2024, allowing unrealized gains and losses on its Bitcoin stash to be reflected in net income. The change significantly impacts its financial statements and S&P 500 eligibility. Walton’s forecast is based on historical BTC price behavior. Since September 2014, in over 3,900 six-day periods, Bitcoin fell more than 10% just 343 times — or roughly 8.7% of the time. “The longer we go without a drop, the lower the odds get,” Walton noted. For instance, the odds of a 10% fall shrink to 4.2% if only two days remain in the quarter. If successful, Strategy would become the second crypto-related company to join the S&P 500 in 2025, following Coinbase’s inclusion in May. In December 2024, Strategy was added to the Nasdaq-100, joining the ranks of tech giants. Strategy Could Become Top Publicly Traded Company in World In May, Walton said Strategy may one day rise to become the top publicly traded company in the world. Walton believes the company’s unprecedented exposure to Bitcoin gives it a unique edge. “Strategy holds more of the best asset and most pristine collateral on the planet than any other company, by multiples,” he said. As reported, Strategy plans to raise as much as $2.1 billion through the sale of its 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock. The capital raise follows a similar structure to Strategy’s previous fundraising rounds, many of which directly funded large-scale Bitcoin purchases.
SIX
SIX$0.0222--%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007835+0.69%
NEAR
NEAR$2.458-1.68%
DROP
DROP$0.00001295-13.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,312.04-0.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 18:05
Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003184-3.07%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000037-11.90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000109-18.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:01
CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Original title: Circle execs and VCs misread the market—it cost them $2B Original author: Protos Original translation: Ismay, BlockBeats Editor's note: Circle's stock price has continued to soar since its
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:00
QCP Asia Analysis: Coinbase's stock price soared, and favorable regulations drove institutional entry

QCP Asia Analysis: Coinbase's stock price soared, and favorable regulations drove institutional entry

PANews June 25 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, although Israel resumed limited strikes hours after the ceasefire agreement, market sentiment has turned to full risk appetite. The Nasdaq hit
Share
PANews2025/06/25 17:43
Fintech Revolution Summit 2025 will be held in Malaysia

Fintech Revolution Summit 2025 will be held in Malaysia

On 23 July 2025, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will host the Fintech Revolution Summit 2025, an event for the financial technology industry. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers with the Incrypted team. The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre, and the summit will bring together […] Сообщение Fintech Revolution Summit 2025 will be held in Malaysia появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9102+1.04%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/25 17:21
US-Listed Chinese Tech Firm Aurora Mobile Announces Crypto Reserve Strategy

US-Listed Chinese Tech Firm Aurora Mobile Announces Crypto Reserve Strategy

Chinese-headquartered tech firm Aurora Mobile has announced that it will invest 20% of its cash and cash equivalents in crypto. The strategic initiative has been approved by its Board of Directors. In an official release , the US-listed company said that the investments may include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens. With BTC and ETH still leading for store of value among institutional investors, SOL and SUI are clawing into allocations, thanks to scalability and ecosystem growth. “This decision reflects the Company’s commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.” These investments may include but are not limited to, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens. This decision reflects the Company's commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders. — Aurora Mobile (@aurora_mobile) June 24, 2025 Aurora Mobile Aims to Foster Growth, Partnerships Through Crypto Investments The crypto investments preserve value and support growth strategy, partnerships, and market expansion, Aurora Mobile wrote on X. “Allocating a portion to crypto digital assets positions us at the forefront of finance and innovation, unlocking long-term value potential in a rapidly evolving landscape,” it added. Further, in a separate thread, the firm noted that it has repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, “reflecting our confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value.” As of March 31, 2025, Aurora Mobile has repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, reflecting our confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value. $JG — Aurora Mobile (@aurora_mobile) June 23, 2025 Institutions Double Down on Crypto For Treasury Play Aurora Mobile, which focuses on providing companies with stable push notification services, view its crypto investment as a strategic step to maintain strong liquidity. The move comes at a time when most institutional investors believe in the long-term value of blockchain and digital assets, and plan to scale crypto investments over the next two to three years. According to Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, these investments will enhance “portfolio diversification by gaining exposure to an emerging asset class with low correlation to traditional markets.” It will also be a pathway for innovation by aligning with the technological advancements that are reshaping global finance, Luo added. “We view this as a measured step towards modernizing our treasury management practices.”
Bitcoin
BTC$117,312.04-0.09%
Alkimi
ADS$0.09318-2.04%
Solana
SOL$159.73-0.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002065-3.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1479-2.69%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 17:19
Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops

Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to
Nowchain
NOW$0.01999+88.94%
Humanity
H$0.04683-40.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 17:17

Trending News

More

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge