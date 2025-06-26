2025-07-13 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million

US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million

On June 25th local time, Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), suddenly issued a statement saying that he had asked Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
U Coin
U$0.01249--%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 11:00
Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble

Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Russian Central Bank submitted a phased promotion plan for the digital ruble to the State Duma, requiring banks and merchants
BRC20.COM
COM$0.033215-5.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06572-1.83%
MASS
MASS$0.000362+3.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:51
CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million

CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000554+4.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin

KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379-5.67%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000554+4.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:26
Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:21
A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million

A whale is selling 275,672 TRUMPs through a limit order, worth $2.49 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader is selling 275,672 TRUMPs (worth $2.49 million) through limit orders. 6 hours ago, Kewh32 placed a limit order
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0809+4.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:20
Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09552+43.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.56-3.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509-3.26%
SOON
SOON$0.149-1.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:16
Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins

Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Sixty Six Capital announced that it had increased its holdings of 18.2 bitcoins. The company previously held 113
Moonveil
MORE$0.03117-7.31%
SIX
SIX$0.0222--%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:12
StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

PANews reported on June 26 that StormX, Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Creditors who believe they
U Coin
U$0.01249--%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:09

Trending News

More

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge