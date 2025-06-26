2025-07-13 Sunday

The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?

Author: Zen, PANews Before his official inauguration, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung clearly proposed in his campaign manifesto to support innovative measures of "local currency-pegged stablecoins" to curb wealth outflows
PANews2025/06/26 15:58
A whale bought 4,455 ETH at an average price of $2,458 6 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $170,000

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, two addresses suspected to belong to the same whale or institution bought 4,455 ETH at a cost price of
PANews2025/06/26 15:51
Cyberport launches a pilot funding program for blockchain and digital assets with a maximum amount of HK$500,000, covering areas such as tokenization and stablecoins

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong Cyberport announced the launch of the "Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Funding Program" to provide funding for exemplary and high-impact blockchain and
PANews2025/06/26 15:17
Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Ledger, a major hardware encryption wallet supplier, announced last month that it would phase out the Ledger Nano S launched in
PANews2025/06/26 14:36
Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

Author: Nancy, PANews On June 26, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) issued a milestone directive, formally requiring for the first time that crypto assets be included in the
PANews2025/06/26 14:27
South Korean authorities seize $3.2m worth of crypto from fake crypto exchanges

South Korean police have seized up to 4.4 billion won worth of cryptocurrency held by a group of illegal crypto exchange operators profiting off of user platform fees. According to a news report from Yonhap, the authorities raided a syndicate…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 14:24
U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets

Crypto holdings could soon count toward U.S. mortgages under a new directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. In a directive issued by FHFA director William J. Pulte on June 25, the agency instructed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 14:22
ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has appointed a three-person expert team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the Australian
PANews2025/06/26 14:20
South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin

A group of South Korea’s top commercial banks is taking a major step toward launching a stablecoin tied to the Korean won. A consortium including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citi Korea, and Standard Chartered Korea is leading the plan. Their goal is to bring a bank-issued digital won to.. The post South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 14:19
The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed
PANews2025/06/26 14:11

