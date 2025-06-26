MEXC Exchange
The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?
Author: Zen, PANews Before his official inauguration, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung clearly proposed in his campaign manifesto to support innovative measures of "local currency-pegged stablecoins" to curb wealth outflows
PANews
2025/06/26 15:58
A whale bought 4,455 ETH at an average price of $2,458 6 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $170,000
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, two addresses suspected to belong to the same whale or institution bought 4,455 ETH at a cost price of
PANews
2025/06/26 15:51
Cyberport launches a pilot funding program for blockchain and digital assets with a maximum amount of HK$500,000, covering areas such as tokenization and stablecoins
PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong Cyberport announced the launch of the "Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Funding Program" to provide funding for exemplary and high-impact blockchain and
PANews
2025/06/26 15:17
Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Ledger, a major hardware encryption wallet supplier, announced last month that it would phase out the Ledger Nano S launched in
PANews
2025/06/26 14:36
Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter
Author: Nancy, PANews On June 26, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) issued a milestone directive, formally requiring for the first time that crypto assets be included in the
PANews
2025/06/26 14:27
South Korean authorities seize $3.2m worth of crypto from fake crypto exchanges
South Korean police have seized up to 4.4 billion won worth of cryptocurrency held by a group of illegal crypto exchange operators profiting off of user platform fees. According to a news report from Yonhap, the authorities raided a syndicate…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:24
U.S. agency directs mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets
Crypto holdings could soon count toward U.S. mortgages under a new directive by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. In a directive issued by FHFA director William J. Pulte on June 25, the agency instructed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 14:22
ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has appointed a three-person expert team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the Australian
PANews
2025/06/26 14:20
South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin
A group of South Korea’s top commercial banks is taking a major step toward launching a stablecoin tied to the Korean won. A consortium including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citi Korea, and Standard Chartered Korea is leading the plan. Their goal is to bring a bank-issued digital won to.. The post South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/26 14:19
The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement
PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed
PANews
2025/06/26 14:11
