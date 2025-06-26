MEXC Exchange
Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network
PANews reported on June 26 that the Web3 wallet Zerion has integrated the Solana network. Users can now cross-chain from more than 50 chains to Solana through Zerion , track
PANews
2025/06/26 23:54
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 203 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $203 million, of which $97.2496 million
PANews
2025/06/26 23:30
How cloud mining became a go-to crypto strategy in 2025
Cloud mining continues to gain traction in 2025 as investors seek simple, hardware-free ways to earn passive crypto income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 23:22
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments
Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/26 23:19
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21
PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange will launch American perpetual futures products on July 21, including nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano
PANews
2025/06/26 23:15
Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants
PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in
PANews
2025/06/26 23:08
Bitwise Files Revised S-1 to Advance Spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs
PANews reported on June 26 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Bitwise has submitted revised S-1 documents for its spot Dogecoin ETF and spot Aptos ETF. This move
PANews
2025/06/26 23:03
Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform
PANews reported on June 26 that Niural announced the completion of a $ 31 million Series A financing round led by Marathon Management Partners . Niural is reshaping global CFO
PANews
2025/06/26 23:01
Bitcoin spot ETF has a net inflow of 5,236 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 13,642 ETH
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 5,236 BTC (about $561 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews
2025/06/26 22:38
Genius Group's board of directors approves future legal proceeds distribution and Bitcoin purchase plan
PANews reported on June 26 that according to GlobeNewswire , the board of directors of Genius Group (NYSE: GNS ) has approved the distribution of half of the proceeds from
PANews
2025/06/26 22:34
