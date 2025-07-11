MEXC Exchange
Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
PANews
2025/07/11 10:19
A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 22 hours, a whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews
2025/07/11 10:13
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.10)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/11 Update: Pump.fun acquires Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan: $Kolscan with the same
PANews
2025/07/11 10:13
US Banking Regulator OCC Gets New Chief with Crypto Industry Roots
Jonathan Gould, a former blockchain executive with a deep regulatory background, has been confirmed as the next head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The US Senate voted 50 to 45 on Thursday to approve his nomination, clearing the way for Gould to become the OCC’s first permanent chief since 2020. Gould previously served as Bitfury’s chief legal officer and held senior roles at the OCC during the previous Trump administration. His return marks a notable shift for the federal banking regulator, which oversees national banks and savings associations and plays a key role in setting financial policy, including on emerging technologies. Gould’s Confirmation Sets Tone for Upcoming Policy Battles His confirmation follows months of debate in Washington over how to regulate digital assets, especially stablecoins. The Senate’s approval comes just ahead of “Crypto Week” in the House, where lawmakers are set to consider the GENIUS Act . The bill aims to set strict guidelines for stablecoin issuers, including full dollar backing and mandatory annual audits for those with large market caps. 🚨Jonathan Gould has just been confirmed as Comptroller of the @USOCC . Jonathan will continue the important work started by Acting Comptroller Hood to return the OCC to its true purpose of chartering and supervising banks to ensure a safe and sound banking system. https://t.co/PnqcBbakgJ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) July 10, 2025 Even as Gould steps in, political tensions remain. Earlier Thursday, Senator Cynthia Lummis, a longtime crypto supporter, initially voted against his nomination, citing concerns over federal preemption of state banking laws and stablecoin rules. However, she ultimately voted in favor during the final count. Banking Industry Welcomes Gould as OCC Moves to Modernize Crypto Oversight The OCC has already taken a more crypto-friendly stance this year. It clarified that US banks are allowed to buy and sell crypto assets for themselves. Additionally, the agency updated its internal guidance by removing references to “reputation risk.” However, it noted that banks must still manage all related risks responsibly. In a statement , Senate Banking Committee Republicans said Gould will continue efforts to refocus the OCC. His mandate, they added, is to return the agency to its core mission of bank supervision and financial soundness. The American Bankers Association also welcomed his appointment. It also called for a regulatory framework that supports national bank preemption and a resilient financial system. Gould will replace Acting Comptroller Rodney Hood. He is expected to help shape how US banking policy intersects with the fast-evolving crypto sector. Moreover, his appointment adds momentum to the broader push for clearer regulation as digital assets gain more mainstream financial traction.
CryptoNews
2025/07/11 10:13
Robinhood CEO's AI math company Harmonic completes $100 million Series B financing, with a valuation of $875 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bloomberg, Harmonic, an AI mathematics company co-founded by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, announced the completion of a $100 million Series B financing
PANews
2025/07/11 09:47
Zeus Network Launches Solana Ecosystem’s First Bitcoin Airdrop
PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, Zeus Network officially launched the first Bitcoin airdrop event in the Solana ecosystem, and qualification inquiries are now open. In
PANews
2025/07/11 09:41
A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of
PANews
2025/07/11 09:36
SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings of 12,648 ETH today, worth $35.31 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the listed company SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) continued to purchase 12,648 ETH (worth $35.31 million) 5 hours
PANews
2025/07/11 09:28
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, FTX/Alameda unpledged 189,851 SOL (worth US$30.94 million) one hour ago.
PANews
2025/07/11 09:25
Russia to ban data processing centers from using cheap electricity for cryptocurrency mining
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cryptonews, Russia will prohibit domestic data processing centers from mining cryptocurrencies if subsidized electricity is used. Previously, the government had revised the
PANews
2025/07/11 09:23
