MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.3798 million
PANews reported on June 27 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.7023
-0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:05
Why is crypto down today : SOL, XRP and memecoins plummet amidst Bitcoin dominance rise
The crypto market is experiencing a downturn as major tokens like Bitcoin, XRP and Solana plummet, with the SOL ecosystem and PayFi sector both dropping over 4%. Why is crypto down today? According to data from CoinGecko, the overall market…
SOL
$160.23
-0.88%
MAJOR
$0.16579
-4.25%
LIKE
$0.0114
-2.22%
XRP
$2.7226
-0.19%
WHY
$0.00000002855
-5.36%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:03
Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens
Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens. The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according…
MELANIA
$0.1929
-8.49%
MEME
$0.001761
-4.81%
TRUMP
$9.569
-4.01%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:01
OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticizes improper handling of Resupply vulnerability incident
PANews reported on June 27 that OneKey founder Wang Yishi publicly stated that as one of the three largest investors in the Resupply project, he suffered significant financial and psychological
THREE
$0.00383
-0.77%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Golem The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their
PLANET
$0.0000007832
+0.68%
BULL
$0.004996
+6.36%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16
PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27. Earlier news said
ROSE
$0.02792
-3.69%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 16:50
The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion
Retail investors are right to want to support the web3 economy, and the FCA should provide them with the guidelines and protection.
NOW
$0.01981
+87.59%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 16:27
TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies
PANews reported on June 27 that according to a TRM Labs report, Israel may use internal data from the hack of Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto exchange, to arrest suspects suspected
CATCH
$0.0633
+2.92%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 16:23
AguilaTrades opened another BTC short order with 20x leverage, with a liquidation price of $118,060
PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades opened a 20x leveraged short position in BTC again three minutes ago after closing its BTC long position
BTC
$117,460.05
-0.03%
ORDER
$0.0812
+4.23%
THREE
$0.00383
-0.77%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 16:18
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.6%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $107K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27
BTC
$117,460.05
-0.03%
EXPERT
$0.000725
-1.22%
CAP
$0.10014
+1.95%
MOTHER
$0.006758
-3.75%
SCAM
$0.0001995
--%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/27 16:14
Trending News
More
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC