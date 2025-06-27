2025-07-13 Sunday

The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again

PANews reported on June 27 that the Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024, setting a new historical high again, and is now at 20218 points.
PANews2025/06/27 21:34
The trade situation eased, and the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher

PANews reported on June 27 that the US stock market opened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%, the S&P 500 up 0.16%, and the Nasdaq up 0.24%. Nike
PANews2025/06/27 21:33
The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Crypto in America, the Republican leadership of the U.S. Senate reached an agreement with the White House to advance legislation related to
PANews2025/06/27 21:30
Anthony Pompliano: Bitcoin is a free-market solution to protect wealth

PANews reported on June 27 that Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, tweeted that Bitcoin is seen as a free market solution to one of the most serious contemporary
PANews2025/06/27 21:25
LUNC price forms a risky pattern as weekly burn hits 365m

Terra Luna Classic price is at risk of further downside as its exchange volume slumped and a risky pattern formed. Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) was trading at $0.000055, just above this week’s low of $0.000050. CoinGecko data shows that daily…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 21:18
Microsoft's next-generation Maia AI chip launch has been delayed from 2025 to 2026

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Information: The release date of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) next-generation Maia artificial intelligence chip has been postponed from 2025 to 2026.
PANews2025/06/27 21:08
The US dollar index DXY fell below 97 again

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. personal spending in May recorded its biggest drop since the beginning of the year, dragging down the U.S. dollar index DXY, which fell
PANews2025/06/27 21:07
Bessant says trade talks could be concluded by September, hints at possible extension of deadline

PANews June 27 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the Trump administration's trade agreement agenda may be completed before Labor Day (September 1), indicating that some negotiations may extend
PANews2025/06/27 20:58
Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

The fallout from the Nobitex hack is still unfolding, and it may no longer be just about the missing funds as new reports point to a possible link between the breach and the recent arrests of three Israeli citizens. According…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 20:45
Traders expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut rates three times by 2025.

PANews reported on June 27 that traders expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in September, increasing bets that the Fed will cut interest rates three times by
PANews2025/06/27 20:38

