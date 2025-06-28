2025-07-13 Sunday

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
PANews2025/06/28 17:15
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
PANews2025/06/28 16:45
Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Globenewswire, the Canadian-listed Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan has been completed. The company acquired
PANews2025/06/28 16:22
This Ethereum token could deliver a 25,000% rally, still affordable below $0.0020

Ethereum gains steam in 2025, but LILPEPE steals spotlight with Layer-2 tech and 25,000x growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/28 16:18
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion

Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
Crypto.news2025/06/28 15:50
While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket

As a leading memecoin fades, whales shift focus to a rising $0.0009 token with breakout potential in 2025. #partnercontent
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6221.18 BTC

According to PANews on June 28, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,221.18, with a total
The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.
Crypto scammer gets 8 years for $40M eEmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus scams

Dwayne Golden sentenced to nearly eight years for defrauding investors in EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin schemes totaling over $40 million.
President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement

PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way
