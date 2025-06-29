MEXC Exchange
Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses
PANews reported on June 29 that Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in
PANews
2025/06/29 08:56
CoinLedger: IRS warning letters to crypto investors surged more than 750% in the past 60 days
PANews reported on June 29 that according to The block, the proportion of US cryptocurrency investors receiving warning letters from the IRS has increased dramatically. Crypto tax software platform CoinLedger
PANews
2025/06/29 08:41
a16z transferred another 100,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago, and transferred out a total of 400,000 COMP in the last 21 hours.
PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the a16z address transferred another 100,000 COMP (about $4.58 million) to Coinbase Prime 8 hours ago. In
PANews
2025/06/29 08:27
Report: Only a Few Companies Can Survive the Strategy of Hoarding BTC
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, only a few Bitcoin fund management companies can stand the test of time and avoid falling into a vicious "death spiral"
PANews
2025/06/29 08:24
Coinbase Selected as One of Time Magazine's 2025 "100 Most Influential Companies in the World" List
PANews reported on June 29 that Time magazine released the list of the "Top 100 Most Influential Companies in the World" for 2025, and Coinbase was successfully selected. Time magazine
PANews
2025/06/29 08:09
SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores?
Crypto was supposed to be the future of money, but when you walk into a store, how often do you see crypto as a payment option? Not very often, and that’s a real problem. Several solutions have popped up over the years, trying to change that. Lightning Network came along to speed up Bitcoin payments... The post SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/29 04:00
Discover passive income through crypto cloud mining with SIX MINING
SIX MINING promotes beginner-friendly crypto mining with free trials, aiming to help users earn income from home. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 03:19
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has…
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 03:00
IRS crypto letters spike over 750% as enforcement wave looms, CoinLedger Warns: report
U.S. crypto investors are receiving IRS warning letters at a dramatically higher rate, with CoinLedger reporting a 758% increase over the past 60 days.
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 02:30
Moonshot drops tool to create meme coins using Apple Pay
Moonshot has introduced Moonshot Create, which allows users to generate new meme coins in three easy steps using Apple Pay.
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 01:30
