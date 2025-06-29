MEXC Exchange
Nvidia executives cash out more than $1 billion in stock
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Financial Times, Nvidia (NVDA.O) insiders have sold more than $1 billion of the company's stock in the past 12
PANews
2025/06/29 12:50
An ETH whale liquidated 1550.4 ETH at an average price of $2438.5, with a loss of $69,000
PANews reported on June 29 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, after holding for 47 days, a certain ETH whale liquidated 1550.4 ETH (3.78 million USD) at an average price of
PANews
2025/06/29 12:00
‘All systems go’ for Solana staking ETF to launch any moment: Analyst
ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says REX Shares’ latest Solana staking ETF filing with the SEC suggests the product is ready launch any day now.
PANews
2025/06/29 11:43
The on-chain address Unipcs has made a profit of $4 million on USELESS, fully recovering all previous losses
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the token $USELESS broke through its historical high, the on-chain address Unipcs has now made a profit of $4
PANews
2025/06/29 11:37
U.S. Senate votes to pass procedural motion to advance "big and beautiful" bill
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cailian News, on June 28 local time, the U.S. Senate passed a procedural motion by a vote of 51 to 49. This
PANews
2025/06/29 11:26
Peter Schiff: Selling dollars to buy Bitcoin will put additional pressure on the dollar, and wasting resources on Bitcoin is harmful to the country
PANews reported on June 29 that economist Peter Schiff tweeted that in order to cater to his donors and promote his family business, Trump claimed that Bitcoin "relieves pressure on
PANews
2025/06/29 11:16
James Wynn opened a 40-fold short position in Bitcoin, with a position value of approximately $1.49 million
PANews reported on June 29 that James Wynn posted a screenshot of a 40x Bitcoin short position opened on Hyperliquid. The position held 13.91 bitcoins with a total value of
PANews
2025/06/29 10:58
OneKey founder criticizes Resupply again: No action has been taken to report to the police or track down the hackers, but instead the company is targeting the victims
PANews reported on June 29 that Yishi, the founder of OneKey, once again criticized Resupply for its improper handling of the vulnerability incident. He said: "So far, I have not
PANews
2025/06/29 10:04
Crypto development platform Crossmint and Visa partner to enable AI-driven on-chain payments using tokenized credentials
PANews reported on June 29 that according to an official announcement, the crypto development platform Crossmint has reached a cooperation with Visa to use tokenized credentials to implement AI-driven on-chain
2025/06/29 09:32
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 8.17% month-on-month to US$125.1 million, of which Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 31.77%.
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market showed signs of recovery in the past week, with transaction volume rising 8.17% to
2025/06/29 09:03
