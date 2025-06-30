MEXC Exchange
A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average
WBTC
$117,285.94
-0.05%
ETH
$2,934.37
-0.90%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:55
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": Even if you can only afford one satoshi of Bitcoin today, you will regret buying less in five years
PANews reported on June 30 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, once again expressed his optimism for Bitcoin in an article on the X platform. He said:
RICH
$0.0004729
+37.23%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:54
The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by more than 5%, and BTC breaking through $108,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as external disturbances eased and short-term uncertainties decreased, market sentiment recovered and all sectors of the crypto market generally rose.
BTC
$117,448.3
-0.11%
MORE
$0.03117
-7.39%
GAINS
$0.02482
-0.91%
ROSE
$0.02791
-3.89%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:44
Metaplanet issues 30 billion yen zero-coupon ordinary bonds to increase BTC holdings
According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it would issue 30 billion yen of zero-interest ordinary bonds to increase its holdings of BTC.
BTC
$117,448.3
-0.11%
ZERO
$0.00003184
-3.31%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:34
South Korea's central bank puts CBDC project on hold, banks expected to focus more on stablecoins
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Maeil Business Newpaper, the central bank-led digital currency (CBDC) project being promoted by the Bank of Korea (central bank) was temporarily shelved
MORE
$0.03117
-7.39%
BANK
$0.06596
-1.94%
HOLD
$0.00006898
-8.57%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:32
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailian News, Canada announced the withdrawal of the digital service tax to advance broader trade negotiations with the United States. Canada said
TRADE
$0.12821
-2.70%
U
$0.01249
-0.23%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:19
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid again and established a HYPE long position
HYPE
$46.87
+2.38%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:14
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale who had built a position of 4,026.47 ETH since June 10 was suspected to have sold 2,000 ETH
ETH
$2,934.37
-0.90%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:10
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure
CHAT
$0.1926
-4.84%
PAID
$0.0206
+1.47%
VIRTUAL
$1.7021
-0.81%
PANews
2025/06/30 10:07
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
PANews reported on June 30 that Robinhood tweeted that its cryptocurrency manager Johann Kerbrat, Offchain Labs ( Chief Strategy Officer AJ Warner) and Vitalik Buterin will participate in a fireside
CHAT
$0.1926
-4.84%
PANews
2025/06/30 09:58
