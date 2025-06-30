MEXC Exchange
Chainlink launches compliance tool to unlock $100T in institutional capital
The new compliance solution may cut billions in compliance costs for institutions looking to invest in the crypto economy.
PANews
2025/06/30 20:04
Spain cracks down on €460M crypto fraud network in Europol-backed operation
Spanish authorities, with Europol and international partners, arrested five suspects in a major operation targeting a €460 million crypto fraud network. On 25 June, the Spanish Guardia Civil, backed by Europol and law enforcement partners from Estonia, France, and the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 20:03
Strategy spent about $531.9 million last week to increase its holdings by 4,980 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 30 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $531.9 million to purchase 4,980 bitcoins at a price of about $106,801 per bitcoin between
PANews
2025/06/30 20:01
JPMorgan Chase gave Circle an "underweight" rating and set a target price of $80 by the end of 2026
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan Chase's research report covered Circle's stock for the first time and gave it an "underweight" rating, setting the target price
PANews
2025/06/30 19:54
The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 60 BTC, reports 1,270% YTD BTC yield
The Blockchain Group has added 60 BTC to its Bitcoin stash following a series of recent capital raises, bringing its total holdings to 1,788 BTC. The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:35
Resupply protocol outlines recovery plan post $10M exploit, proposes $6M token burn
The decentralized stablecoin protocol recently hit by a multi-million-dollar exploit has presented a formal recovery plan to address the fallout. According to Resupply’s latest announcement, the recovery plan will focus on stabilizing the protocol’s finances and supporting affected users. At…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:34
Here’s why the crypto market is at a standstill as tech stocks take flight
The crypto market has remained mostly stagnant as Amazon, Meta and Nvidia reach record-highs on the market over the previous weekend. Here’s why. In a miraculous turn-around, investors seemed to have regained a sense of new-found confidence as they flock…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:32
WisdomTree Digital Trust and three other crypto-native companies have applied for a master account at the Federal Reserve
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Crypto In America, three native cryptocurrency companies have applied for the Federal Reserve's master account. WisdomTree Digital Trust, Standard Custody & Trust
PANews
2025/06/30 19:29
Kazakhstan announces plans to establish a state crypto reserve
Kazakhstan plans to establish a state crypto reserve, contingent on the creation of a legal framework to govern its formation and management. Kazakhstan’s National Bank is currently working on a detailed concept for forming and managing the reserve, potentially within…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:28
Bernstein gives Circle an "outperform" rating with a price target of $230
PANews June 30 news, according to The Block, analysts at research brokerage firm Bernstein gave Circle an "outperform" rating with a target price of $230. The report said that Circle
PANews
2025/06/30 19:25
