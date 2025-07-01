MEXC Exchange
Ark Invest Sold $43.8 Million of Coinbase Stock on Monday
PANews reported on July 1 that Ark Invest, owned by Cathie Wood, sold 124,892 shares of Coinbase worth approximately US$43.8 million on Monday. Coinbase (COIN) closed down 0.83% on Monday
PANews
2025/07/01 10:57
FTX creditor representative: A new round of claims distribution is expected in October/December 2026 and 2027
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, FTX plans to distribute claims in stages over the next few years. On February 19, 2025,
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:56
Circle applies for US trust bank charter to manage its USDC reserve
Other crypto firms are also reportedly considering applying for a national bank charter, following in the footsteps of Anchorage Digital Bank, which received a license in 2021.
PANews
2025/07/01 10:44
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop
PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
PANews
2025/07/01 10:32
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The probability of approval of LTC, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs is 95%
PANews reported on July 1 that Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas said that the probability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving LTC, SOL and
PANews
2025/07/01 10:27
Arbitrum Ecosystem XAI will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders
PANews reported on July 1 that XAI, the Layer3 solution for Arbitrum ecosystem games, announced that it will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders, worth
PANews
2025/07/01 10:22
Connecticut Governor Signs Bitcoin Reserve Ban Bill HB7082
PANews reported on July 1 that Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, officially signed the HB7082 bill, writing the Bitcoin reserve ban into law. The bill prohibits state and local governments
PANews
2025/07/01 10:13
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in July
In July, the Web3 world continued to heat up, and the macro and blockchain circles converged to form the key rhythm of the market: ?The world's major central bank governors
PANews
2025/07/01 10:12
Aptos on-chain RWA exceeds $540 million, becoming one of the top three blockchain platforms in the RWA field
PANews reported on July 1 that Aptos officially announced that the total amount of RWA on its chain has exceeded 540 million US dollars, making it one of the top
PANews
2025/07/01 10:03
Qitian Technology: No plans to apply for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 1 that according to 10jqka, the secretary of the chairman of the listed technology company Qi Tian Technology said in response to whether the company plans
PANews
2025/07/01 09:59
