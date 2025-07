[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1, 2025 – Mystery Wallet Sends $20K to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Address – Accident or Tribute?

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 2.8%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, closing June at a record monthly high of $107,100, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,450. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1