[LIVE] EthCC 8 / RWA Summit Day Two: Real-World Assets Take Center Stage
Welcome to Day Two of EthCC 8 and the Real-World Asset (RWA) Summit, live from Cannes — where the French Riviera meets the frontier of decentralized finance. Today, two parallel events are converging on a single theme: the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. As tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) move from concept to implementation, and crypto-native ETFs edge closer to mainstream adoption, thought leaders, builders, regulators, and institutional players are gathering to explore what’s next. From tokenized treasuries to on-chain infrastructure and the evolution of compliant DeFi, today’s conversations promise to shape the future of both markets and protocols. We’ll be live-blogging the biggest insights, key announcements, and panel highlights — including deep dives into the ETF landscape, regulatory frameworks, and the growing impact of RWAs on global finance. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates straight from the heart of Cannes.
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 15:32
Guoxiong Capital plans to invest 200 million yuan in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields
PANews reported on July 1 that Guoxiong Capital Co., Ltd. announced today that it will fully enter the field of Web3.0 and cryptocurrency assets. The company's chairman Yao Shangkun said
PANews
2025/07/01 15:28
London-listed company Anemoi increases Bitcoin investment from 30% to around 40%
PANews reported on July 1 that London-listed Anemoi International increased its investment in Bitcoin from 30% to about 40% of its cash reserves. The investment was completed through an ETF
PANews
2025/07/01 15:11
DOJ charges 4 North Koreans in $1M crypto theft from blockchain startup
Four North Koreans posed as remote developers at US and Serbian blockchain firms, stealing nearly $1 million in crypto to fund the regime’s illicit programs.
PANews
2025/07/01 15:00
Malaysia’s Securities Commission to revise crypto exchange rules
PANews reported on July 1 that the Securities Commission of Malaysia plans to reform the Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) framework and propose a series of regulatory enhancements to accelerate token
PANews
2025/07/01 14:54
Tao Alpha, a UK-listed company, changes its name to Satsuma Technology, continuing to focus on Bittensor and Bitcoin-led financial strategies
PANews reported on July 1 that Tao Alpha PLC, a British listed company, announced that it would change its name to Satsuma Technology PLC and adopt a new stock code
PANews
2025/07/01 14:45
Senator Lummis pushes for crypto-friendly amendments in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis wants to add a crypto tax amendment to President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to exclude small transactions from capital gains and resolve double taxation for miners and stakers. On June 30, Lummis announced her push…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 14:42
Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech plans to acquire all shares of Conflux to expand into the blockchain field. Two founding members of Conflux will serve as its executive directors
PANews reported on July 1 that Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (00399) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, planning to acquire all the equity of
PANews
2025/07/01 14:28
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €11 million to support its Bitcoin financial strategy
PANews reported on July 1 that The Blockchain Group announced that it will raise approximately 11 million euros through equity increase and convertible bond issuance to support its Bitcoin financial
PANews
2025/07/01 14:18
