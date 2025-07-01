2025-07-13 Sunday

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund

PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
PANews2025/07/01 16:29
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say

Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
PANews2025/07/01 16:17
The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH

The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.46 million US dollars) to the multi-signature wallet address 0xc061 every
PANews2025/07/01 16:14
Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading

Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading

PANews reported on July 1 that Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading in the U.S. and are now trading at $302. Earlier news, Trump: Musk knew that I
PANews2025/07/01 16:08
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
PANews2025/07/01 15:51
Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?

Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?

Solana experienced a short-lived rally following confirmation that the first-ever Solana ETF featuring staking capabilities is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025. According to data from crypto.news, Solana (SOL) surged nearly 6% to an intraday high of $158.30 on…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 15:44
XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb

XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb

Analysts are betting big on altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that a wave of approvals could be just around the corner. In a June 30 X post, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas shared updated approval forecasts for…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 15:42
Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Pepeto fuses meme culture with real-world crypto tools, making it a serious rival to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE this year. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/01 15:41
PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana

PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana

PANews reported on July 1 that PancakeSwap announced that its v3 liquidity pool has been officially launched on Solana. Traders can enjoy a handling fee as low as 0.01% and
PANews2025/07/01 15:39
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
PANews2025/07/01 15:36

