Circle Launches New Developer Service Circle Gateway

Circle Launches New Developer Service Circle Gateway

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Circle announced the launch of a new developer service, Circle Gateway, which can unify USDC balances and provide instant cross-chain
PANews2025/07/01 20:09
An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again, and it is suspected that it has sold 356,600 ETH in the past year

An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again, and it is suspected that it has sold 356,600 ETH in the past year

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" has allegedly sold 356,600 ETH in the past year, with a total
PANews2025/07/01 20:06
FBI charges man with $1.7 million scam, exchanging forged checks for Bitcoin

FBI charges man with $1.7 million scam, exchanging forged checks for Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accused New York man Tushal Rathod of making $1.7 million through forged checks and
PANews2025/07/01 20:01
Stablecoins backed by US debt: On-chain replication of broad money and reconstruction of the financial system

Stablecoins backed by US debt: On-chain replication of broad money and reconstruction of the financial system

Overview Stablecoins backed by U.S. Treasuries are quietly building an on-chain broad money (M2) system. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC currently have a circulation of $220–256 billion, accounting for about
PANews2025/07/01 20:00
Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

A Russian-British dual national was charged for sending cryptocurrency to pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, breaching UK sanctions. A Russian-British dual citizen appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, facing charges related to sending cryptocurrency to separatist militias…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 19:56
British cloud mining platform TWL Miner completes $95 million Series B financing

British cloud mining platform TWL Miner completes $95 million Series B financing

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, the British cloud mining platform TWL Miner successfully completed its B round of financing and received $95 million, which will be
PANews2025/07/01 19:54
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M

Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown in a major move to establish a foothold in the U.S. market. Brisbane-based crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire Caleb & Brown, a Melbourne-based boutique…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 19:53
Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July

Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July

After analyzing BTC’s historical pattern, Matrixport analysts predict that the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could reach as high as $116,000 in the next few weeks. In a recent report, Matrixport analysts state that the month of July has always…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 19:52
Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives

Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives

Katana, a graduate project from Polygon’s Agglayer Breakout Program, has launched its public mainnet, unlocking unified, deep liquidity and sustainable yield generation. Katana, a Layer 2 chain with over $200 million in productive TVL, has officially launched its mainnet. The…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 19:50
TD Cowen maintains a "buy" rating on Strategy, saying the "sell stocks and buy coins" strategy is sufficient to support its NAV premium

TD Cowen maintains a "buy" rating on Strategy, saying the "sell stocks and buy coins" strategy is sufficient to support its NAV premium

PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, in the second quarter of 2025, Michael Saylor's Strategy company added 69,140 bitcoins, far exceeding TD Cowen's expectations, pushing the
PANews2025/07/01 19:48

