MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-13 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Circle Launches New Developer Service Circle Gateway
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Circle announced the launch of a new developer service, Circle Gateway, which can unify USDC balances and provide instant cross-chain
USDC
$0.9996
--%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000109
-18.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 20:09
An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again, and it is suspected that it has sold 356,600 ETH in the past year
PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" has allegedly sold 356,600 ETH in the past year, with a total
ETH
$2,935.34
-0.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 20:06
FBI charges man with $1.7 million scam, exchanging forged checks for Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accused New York man Tushal Rathod of making $1.7 million through forged checks and
SCAM
$0.0001995
-0.05%
MAN
$0.00713
-8.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 20:01
Stablecoins backed by US debt: On-chain replication of broad money and reconstruction of the financial system
Overview Stablecoins backed by U.S. Treasuries are quietly building an on-chain broad money (M2) system. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC currently have a circulation of $220–256 billion, accounting for about
LIKE
$0.011391
-2.35%
U
$0.01251
--%
M2
$0.0004157
-25.39%
USDC
$0.9996
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 20:00
Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine
A Russian-British dual national was charged for sending cryptocurrency to pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, breaching UK sanctions. A Russian-British dual citizen appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, facing charges related to sending cryptocurrency to separatist militias…
FUND
$0.02501
-13.72%
PRO
$0.8831
-3.86%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:56
British cloud mining platform TWL Miner completes $95 million Series B financing
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, the British cloud mining platform TWL Miner successfully completed its B round of financing and received $95 million, which will be
B
$0.54229
-1.02%
CLOUD
$0.08201
-9.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 19:54
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown in a major move to establish a foothold in the U.S. market. Brisbane-based crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire Caleb & Brown, a Melbourne-based boutique…
MAJOR
$0.16601
-4.71%
U
$0.01251
--%
MOVE
$0.1482
-2.62%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:53
Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July
After analyzing BTC’s historical pattern, Matrixport analysts predict that the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could reach as high as $116,000 in the next few weeks. In a recent report, Matrixport analysts state that the month of July has always…
BTC
$117,461.68
-0.09%
CAP
$0.10014
+1.74%
ATH
$0.02814
-4.70%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:52
Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives
Katana, a graduate project from Polygon’s Agglayer Breakout Program, has launched its public mainnet, unlocking unified, deep liquidity and sustainable yield generation. Katana, a Layer 2 chain with over $200 million in productive TVL, has officially launched its mainnet. The…
DEEP
$0.163022
-2.27%
YIELD
$0.08386
+6.36%
LAYER
$0.6495
-2.91%
KAT
$0.0006077
-2.48%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:50
TD Cowen maintains a "buy" rating on Strategy, saying the "sell stocks and buy coins" strategy is sufficient to support its NAV premium
PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, in the second quarter of 2025, Michael Saylor's Strategy company added 69,140 bitcoins, far exceeding TD Cowen's expectations, pushing the
TD
$0.000002263
+1.52%
NAV
$0.0551
-0.68%
FAR
$0.000243
-2.40%
SECOND
$0.000029
-7.05%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 19:48
Trending News
More
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC