US Senate passes Trump’s budget bill without provision on crypto taxes

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis had proposed that the legislation address double taxation for cryptocurrency miners and stakers.
PANews2025/07/02 01:58
Dow Jones up 300 points as Senate passes Trump’s budget, Tesla drops 8%

Senate passed Trump's budget bill, while Tesla led with losses on Musk's renewed feud with the President.
Crypto.news2025/07/02 01:51
How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

CryptoNews2025/07/02 01:36
VeChain’s staking program goes live with 5.48b VTHO in bonus rewards

VeChain, a layer 1 blockchain for enterprise decentralized applications, has officially unveiled its new staking platform StarGate, with up to $15 million in bonus rewards. StarGate goes live as the crypto industry lauds the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s landmark…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 01:13
UniCredit brings BlackRock’s IBIT to Italy’s elite, merging BTC with TradFi

Italy’s second-largest bank is inviting pros to tap Bitcoin’s gains while avoiding its chaos. The investment vehicle, linked to IBIT, adds credibility to a market still wrestling with regulatory caution. According to a Bloomberg report on July 1, UniCredit SpA…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 01:01
Inside OpenAI’s reported one-week shutdown — what’s really going on?

In the same week Meta poached key OpenAI researchers, reports surfaced of a one-week internal shutdown at OpenAI, what’s cooking? Meta’s talent raid disrupts OpenAI’s superintelligence ambitions On Jun. 30, OpenAI reportedly entered what several sources have described as a…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 00:56
Crypto PAC-backed candidate wins Virginia primary for vacant House seat

Protect Progress, an affiliate of the cryptocurrency-backed Fairshake PAC, spent more than $1 million on media buys to support Democratic candidate James Walkinshaw.
PANews2025/07/02 00:49
This Shiba Inu alternative readies to outperform SHIB, make millionaires in 2025

As SHIB eyes a modest rebound, new contender LILPEPE is turning heads with its utility-first meme chain and 1000x potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/02 00:36
Base protocol Limitless raises $4M, backed by Coinbase Ventures and Arthur Hayes

Limitless trading protocol has raised $4 million, welcoming Arthur Hayes as an advisor.
Crypto.news2025/07/02 00:20
The three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind xStocks, once worked at the now-defunct DAOstack.

PANews reported on July 2 that according to LinkedIn data, the three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind the stock tokenization platform xStocks, Adam Levi Ph.D., Yehonatan Goldman, and
PANews2025/07/02 00:03

