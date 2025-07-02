MEXC Exchange
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/02 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.6798 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$40.6798 million yesterday (July 1, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews
2025/07/02 12:01
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/02 12:00
SlowMist: The MistTrack team received a total of 429 theft reports in Q2 and successfully froze or recovered approximately $11.95 million
PANews reported on July 2 that SlowMist tweeted that in the second quarter, the MistTrack team received a total of 429 cryptocurrency theft reports, including 278 domestic reports and 151
PANews
2025/07/02 11:58
New York AG urges Congress to bolster protections in crypto bills
Letitia James argues that federal stablecoin bills should stipulate that issuers be regulated like banks and that they have FDIC insurance requirements to prevent systemic financial risks.
PANews
2025/07/02 11:56
France releases a comprehensive plan to promote artificial intelligence in enterprises
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty released the "Bravely Embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Plan
PANews
2025/07/02 11:41
Data: The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges has dropped to 14.5%, the lowest in nearly seven years
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph citing glassnode data, the proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges fell for the first time in nearly seven years (since
PANews
2025/07/02 11:37
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 11:35
Data: CEX spot trading volume hit a nine-month low in June, while DEX trading volume grew to a record high of $390 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, CEX spot trading volume fell to $1.07 trillion in June, a nine-month low, while DEX trading volume continued to rise.
PANews
2025/07/02 11:25
Jump received 33.1 million W from an address that had been dormant for 1 year 8 hours ago, worth about 2.34 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jump received 33.1 million W worth $2.34 million from the address DURd9...BHH29, which had been dormant for a year, 8 hours
PANews
2025/07/02 11:17
