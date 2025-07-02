MEXC Exchange
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
PANews
2025/07/02 17:47
Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing
PANews
2025/07/02 17:42
South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance
PANews
2025/07/02 17:31
Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange
PANews reported on July 2 that according to GlobeNewswire, crypto asset management company Bitwise announced that it has listed the Bitwise NEAR pledged ETP (trading code: NEAR) on Xetra, a
PANews
2025/07/02 17:21
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
PANews
2025/07/02 17:16
300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
PANews
2025/07/02 17:13
Metaplanet's Bitcoin revenue-generating business achieved approximately $7.6 million in revenue in Q2, a 42.4% increase from the previous quarter
PANews reported on July 2 that Metaplanet CEO tweeted that in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Bitcoin revenue-generating business generated 1.09725 billion yen (about 7.626 million U.S.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:53
Crypto’s killer app is the first 60 seconds: Fix onboarding or forget adoption | Opinion
Ecosystems with the shortest gap between “discover” and “first on-chain action” grow the healthiest long-term cohorts.
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:53
Bitcoin breaks through $107,000, is the stagnant period over?
Bitcoin recently broke through the $107,000 mark, surging for the first time after days of mostly stagnant price movements. The surge can be attributed to the aggressive institutional accumulation of BTC or to the victory lap often associated with July.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:49
ALLUNITY Joint Venture Obtains Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
PANews reported on July 2 that according to DEGEN NEWS, ALLUNITY, a joint venture between Deutsche Bank's DWS, FLOW TRADERS and Galaxy, announced that it had obtained an electronic money
PANews
2025/07/02 16:48
