2025-07-13 Sunday

Injective launches native EVM testnet to power Ethereum-compatible apps

Injective is launching its native EVM testnet, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible apps directly on its blockchain. On July 2, Injective (INJ) announced that its native Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet will go live tomorrow, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible decentralized…
Injective
INJ$12.28-1.28%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00216+2.36%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01211+1.93%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000554+4.72%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000042-19.23%
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:56
Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin

Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted…
Moonveil
MORE$0.03115-7.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.163321-2.13%
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:54
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
VinuChain
VC$0.00724-1.36%
PANews2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
DeepBook
DEEP$0.163321-2.13%
PANews2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains.  According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6499-2.82%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000109-18.65%
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
PANews2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall

Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
Notcoin
NOT$0.00208-3.70%
PANews2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets

PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
PANews2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode

Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U Coin
U$0.01251-0.23%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10841+0.83%
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:54

