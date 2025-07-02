MEXC Exchange
Hungarian Central Bank Rules Out Inclusion of Any Crypto Assets
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hungarian central bank official Kuraly said that the central bank is evaluating its international reserve strategy and excludes the possibility
PANews
2025/07/02 19:52
Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June,
PANews
2025/07/02 19:47
Ripple: Linqto, which is under federal investigation, purchased all its Ripple shares from the secondary market and has no additional business dealings
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment company Linqto pioneered a private stock trading channel for ordinary investors, but now faces federal investigations for
PANews
2025/07/02 19:43
Zodia Custody Completes Acquisition of UAE Licensed Crypto Custody Firm Tungsten Custody Solutions
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Finance Feeds, Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has completed the acquisition of Tungsten Custody Solutions, a licensed digital asset
PANews
2025/07/02 19:22
Italian Banking Group Banca Sell to Test Custody Services for Stablecoins and Other Digital Assets
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Italian banking group Banca Sella Holding SpA is conducting an internal pilot project to test custody services for digital assets such
PANews
2025/07/02 19:16
Swiss authorities ask Swissquote to strengthen anti-phishing measures, saying its crypto app Yuh is a major target of fraud
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, the Swiss financial regulator has warned Swissquote to strengthen measures to reduce phishing and fraudulent transactions. According to reports, more than
PANews
2025/07/02 19:12
Eclipse community leader: ES airdrop query page is not online yet, beware of false information
PANews reported on July 2 that Alucard, head of the Eclipse community, said on the X platform: "The official Eclipse airdrop query page has not yet been launched. Anyone claiming
PANews
2025/07/02 19:03
K33 once again increased his holdings by 10 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 35 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 10 bitcoins for approximately 10 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total
PANews
2025/07/02 19:01
Reconstructing the on-chain narrative: What new story is the Base ecosystem telling?
1. Recent changes in the Base ecosystem Since the end of May 2025, Base has ushered in a clear ecological "explosion period". The daily active addresses, TVL, and daily transaction
PANews
2025/07/02 19:00
ECB approves study on using central bank funds to settle DLT transactions
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has approved research on the use of central bank funds to settle distributed
PANews
2025/07/02 18:57
