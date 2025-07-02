MEXC Exchange
Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Kingkey Financial International (01468), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that on June 30, 2025 (after the trading hours), the company
PANews
2025/07/02 20:34
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
PANews
2025/07/02 20:29
Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, traders are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice before the end of 2025.
PANews
2025/07/02 20:26
U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.
PANews
2025/07/02 20:18
Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, digital payment and financial technology company Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the allocation of
PANews
2025/07/02 20:17
SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
PANews
2025/07/02 20:07
Martin Bruncko: Why euro stablecoins will surpass €100B in market cap
Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko says that the rise of euro stablecoins is “inevitable”, as Europe pushes to digitize its financial systems while strongly resisting dollarization. Speaking at EthCC in Cannes on July 1, Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko projected that euro…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:05
Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
PANews
2025/07/02 20:03
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’
At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:03
